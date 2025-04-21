No threat after an empty gun case is found on the USF Tampa campus

University of South Florida Police are investigating after an empty gun case and empty ammunition magazines were found Saturday on campus.

The items were discovered in the Fine Arts building on the Tampa campus, according to a release.

No firearms were found, and there is no threat to campus, police say.

According to the release, the university requested assistance Sunday from the Pasco County Sheriff's Office, which deployed two canine units that are trained in detecting firearms.

The units searched the Fine Arts building and adjacent areas but found no additional firearms, police say.

There has been an increased police presence on the USF campuses following the shootings on the Florida State University campus on Aug. 17, in which two people were killed and six others injured.

Police say they are working with local and federal law enforcement agencies to determine who owned the items and why they were on campus.