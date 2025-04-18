© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
USF campuses increase police presence in wake of FSU shooting

WUSF | By Rick Mayer
Published April 18, 2025 at 10:27 AM EDT
USF police car parked outside a build with the signage of Marshall Student Center
Carl Lisciandrello
/
WUSF
A USF police cruiser parks in front of the Marshall Student Center on the Tampa campus on Friday, April 18, 2018, a day after a mass shooting at Florida State University in Tallahassee. USF president Rhea Law said there are no threats but officers are increasing their presence in an abundance of caution.

USF president Rhea Law cited an "abundance of caution" for the added patrols and encouraged students and employees to take advantage of mental health services offered by the university.

A heightened police presence will be in place on University of South Florida campuses Friday, a day after a mass shooting at Florida State University in Tallahassee.

In a letter to students and staff on Thursday, USF president Rhea Law said there were no threats, but university police were acting "in an abundance of caution."

Law also encouraged students and employees "personally impacted" by the shooting and in need of additional assistance to take advantage of support services available through the university.

These include professional mental health care and virtual assistance through the TimelyCare app and TogetherAll website. Faculty and staff may also access free counseling and connect with local resources through the Employee Assistance Program.

"We recognize that many of our students have family or friends at FSU, while many of our faculty and staff have colleagues at FSU," Law wrote. "Please know that the University of South Florida stands in solidarity with the FSU community, and we are here for you."

To learn more about how to prepare or what to do in the case of an active threat, USF provides resources, checklists and trainings, Law wrote.

Two people were killed and six were injured when a shooter opened fire in FSU's student union. Authorities identified the shooter as 20-year-old Phoenix Ikner, the son of a Leon County sheriff's deputy.

