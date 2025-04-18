Florida State Shooting

-
This week on The Florida Roundup, we spoke with Rep. Alex Andrade, the Republican lawmaker leading the House probe into Hope Florida. Plus, updates from the mass shooting at Florida State University and more.
-
Tallahassee police said Friday that the gunman arrived on campus an hour before the shooting Thursday.
-
By early Friday, memorials dotted the campus and a school-wide vigil had been scheduled as students and faculty tried to start healing from the previous day's shooting.
-
Authorities say Phoenix Ikner used a gun that belongs to his mother, a Leon County sheriff's deputy. Two people were killed, but two other victims were expected to soon be discharged from the hospital, and the conditions of four more was upgraded.
-
Two people were killed and at least six people injured after a shooting on Florida State University's campus, authorities said.
-
The two people who died were not students at the university, authorities said. Their identities are currently unknown.