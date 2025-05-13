© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WUSF's Wake Up Call
Our daily newsletter, delivered first thing weekdays, keeps you connected to your community with news, culture, national NPR headlines, and more.
Subscribe

Man accused in the Florida State University shootings released from hospital, booked into jail

WUSF | By Associated Press
Published May 13, 2025 at 5:43 AM EDT
Vigil attendees place down flowers in front of two memorials honoring the two people murdered in the shooting.
Lydell Rawls
/
WFSU Public Media
Vigil attendees place down flowers in front of two memorials honoring the two people murdered in the shooting.

A man accused of fatally shooting two people and wounding six others during a shooting last month at Florida State University was discharged from a Tallahassee hospital on Monday and charged with murder, authorities said.

Jail mug of a man with disheveled brown hair and a mustache
Leon County Sheriff's Office
Phoenix Ikner, 20, was booked into the Leon County Detention Facility on two counts of first-degree murder and seven counts of attempted first-degree murder, the Leon County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

Phoenix Ikner, 20, was booked into the Leon County Detention Facility on two counts of first-degree murder and seven counts of attempted first-degree murder, the Leon County Sheriff's Office said in a statement. He was then transferred to a jail in neighboring Wakulla County, which is standard procedure when an inmate is related to a Leon County deputy.

Ikner, identified as the stepson of a sheriff’s deputy, arrived on campus April 17 and stayed near a parking garage before he walked in and out of buildings and green spaces while firing a handgun just before lunchtime, police said.

In roughly four minutes, officers confronted Ikner, a political science student at Florida State, and shot and wounded him, Tallahassee police said.

Police believe Ikner used a former service weapon that belongs to his stepmother, an 18-year veteran of the Leon County Sheriff’s Office, officials said. In recent years, she has worked as a middle school resource officer and was the department’s employee of the month a year ago in March. After the shooting she requested and was granted personal leave and also reassigned from her post at the school.

Authorities have not yet revealed a motive for the shooting.

Online jail and court records didn't list an attorney for Ikner.
Tags
Courts / Law Florida State ShootingMass Shootings
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
Related Stories
  1. Family of man killed in FSU shooting calling for 'thorough and transparent' investigation
  2. FSU begins work to preserve memorials after the deadly campus shooting
  3. 'We are unconquered': FSU student hurt in shooting sends love to community amid road to recovery
You Count on Us, We Count on You: Donate to WUSF to support free, accessible journalism for yourself and the community.
Donate Now