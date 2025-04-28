'We are unconquered': FSU student hurt in shooting sends love to community amid road to recovery

A Florida State University student who survived the campus shooting on April 17 has released a statement to the media. Reese Gourley and her parents say her road back will be difficult, but they are buoyed by the response of the university and Tallahassee communities.

"We are connected, strong, and above all, we are unconquered," Gourley wrote in a statement released by the Fasig Brooks Law Offices. "I'll be forever grateful for the police, doctors, nurses and fellow FSU community members who saved my life after I was shot.

"And to all who have lifted me up with your thoughts and prayers, thank you. I promise your love has been felt."

Gourley was shot in the back. She was one of five students injured in the shooting. Two non-students, Robert Morales and Tiru Chabba, were killed.

The accused gunman, 20-year-old Phoenix Ikner, allegedly had access to the former service weapon of his stepmother, a respected member of the Leon County Sheriff's Office. He was shot in the jaw by law enforcement officers and is being treated while under guard.

Reese's parents, Dan and Danielle Gourley, also released a statement, saying they're deeply grateful for their daughter's resilience in the face of "a long and challenging road to recovery."

The Gourley family says they're holding Robert Morales and Tiru Chabba in prayer.

"Our hearts go out to the Morales and Chabba families, along with the other victims who continue to grapple with this senseless and horrific tragedy," wrote Dan and Danielle Gourley. "We continue to lift you each up in prayers for peace, comfort, and healing."

"We carry you and your loved ones in our hearts always," wrote Reese.

The Gourley family isn't accepting media inquiries for now, and they ask for privacy. They say the Tallahassee Police Department and the FBI will release details when appropriate.

The Gourleys are being represented by Carrie Mendrick Roane of the Fasig Brooks Law Offices.

