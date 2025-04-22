FSU students return to a somber campus as classes restart just days after a shooting at the school

Eerie—that's how some students says it feels to be back on Florida State University's campus after a gunman last week killed two people and injured six others.

Campus reopened Monday, but university officials say they're working to offer flexibility for students who aren't yet ready to return. The mandatory attendance policy is waived and instructors are working to offer many classes online. Some professors are giving students options like allowing students to skip their finals if they're happy with their grade, or taking an incomplete and coming back in the summer or fall to finish their finals.

May Campagna is a sophomore studying criminology. She says she has mixed feelings about heading back to class. While she says she appreciates the understanding and flexibility coming from the university and professors, she also says heading back to class makes her feel a little nervous.

"I think a lot of people are still a bit nervous to come on campus. They don't want to be put back in a situation where something like that could happen again," Campagna says. And also, there are a lot of memorials, so everywhere we look, we're reminded about what happened."

The university says an increased law enforcement presence will be visible on campus over the next several days.

FSU President Richard McCullough sent a video to students and staff Monday evening. He says he understands that some people aren't ready.

"We know that coming back to campus isn't easy," McCullough said in the video. "Some of you are here with us today. Some of you are working or studying remotely. And some of you are taking a little more time, and that's okay."

McCullough says support is available through the university. He encourages anyone who needs help to reach out.

Students who need mental health support should reach out to our Counseling & Psychological Services team at (850) 644-TALK (8255).

In addition, the Victim Advocate Program provides free, confidential, and compassionate assistance to FSU students. Call 24/7 (850) 644-7161, text (850) 756-4320 or email Victims-Advocate@fsu.edu.

Employees who need assistance should contact EAP at (850) 644-2288 for free, professional counseling services.

Meanwhile, GoFundMe has launched a hub of verified fundraisers for the victims who were injured and for the families of the two men who were killed in Thursday's shooting. The site says a team is reviewing and verifying fundraisers. Donations are being held and then released only to the person named as the recipient once their personal information has been verified. As of Monday night, nearly $188,000 had been raised for three people, including the two men, Robert Morales and Tiru Chabba, who were killed by the gunman.





