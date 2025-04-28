© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
FSU's Student Union is reopening, 11 days after fatal campus shooting

WFSU | By Lynn Hatter
Published April 28, 2025 at 10:39 AM EDT
Students lounge, complete homework, and converse with friends on the main level of FSU's Student Union (file photo/November 29, 2023).
Anna Jones
/
WFSU Public Media
Students lounge, complete homework and converse with friends on the main level of FSU's Student Union in November 2023.

The union will open Monday from 3 to 5 p.m., beginning with a moment of reflection. No employees or volunteers are required to be present. FSU begins graduation activities on campus this week.

Florida State University is reopening its Student Union, 11 days after a gunman on campus killed two people and wounded six others. The move to reopen the union comes as graduation activities get underway this week.

In a statement, FSU president Richard McCollough said the decision to reopen the building wasn't easy, "and I know some may disagree with it."

He stated he has spoken with students and found that, "Our seniors, in particular, expressed a strong desire for the union to be open for their last week at Florida State University. We understand the importance of the Student Union as a hub for connection, support, learning and growth."

The union will open Monday from 3 to 5 p.m., with a moment of reflection to take place at 3. No employees or volunteers of the building are required to be present.

On April 17, officials said, 20-year-old FSU student Phoenix Ikner opened fire near the Student Union, sending people scrambling for their lives. Two people were killed:Robert Morales, a local restaurateur and FSU dining coordinator, and Tiru Chabba, an executive with the food service and facilities management firm Aramark.

Ikner was shot by an FSU police officer and remains hospitalized. No details have been released on when his first appearance in court will take place.

FSU will graduate its largest class ever this week over the course of six ceremonies on Thursday and Friday.


Courts / Law Florida State UniversityFSUCampus shooting
Lynn Hatter
Lynn Hatter is a Florida A&M University graduate with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. Lynn has served as reporter/producer for WFSU since 2007 with education and health care issues as her key coverage areas. She is an award-winning member of the Capital Press Corps and has participated in the NPR Kaiser Health News Reporting Partnership and NPR Education Initiative. When she’s not working, Lynn spends her time watching sci-fi and action movies, writing her own books, going on long walks through the woods, traveling and exploring antique stores. Follow Lynn Hatter on Twitter: @HatterLynn.
See stories by Lynn Hatter
