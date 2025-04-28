FSU's Student Union is reopening, 11 days after fatal campus shooting

Florida State University is reopening its Student Union, 11 days after a gunman on campus killed two people and wounded six others. The move to reopen the union comes as graduation activities get underway this week.

In a statement, FSU president Richard McCollough said the decision to reopen the building wasn't easy, "and I know some may disagree with it."

He stated he has spoken with students and found that, "Our seniors, in particular, expressed a strong desire for the union to be open for their last week at Florida State University. We understand the importance of the Student Union as a hub for connection, support, learning and growth."

The union will open Monday from 3 to 5 p.m., with a moment of reflection to take place at 3. No employees or volunteers of the building are required to be present.

On April 17, officials said, 20-year-old FSU student Phoenix Ikner opened fire near the Student Union, sending people scrambling for their lives. Two people were killed:Robert Morales, a local restaurateur and FSU dining coordinator, and Tiru Chabba, an executive with the food service and facilities management firm Aramark.

Ikner was shot by an FSU police officer and remains hospitalized. No details have been released on when his first appearance in court will take place.

FSU will graduate its largest class ever this week over the course of six ceremonies on Thursday and Friday.



Copyright 2025 WFSU