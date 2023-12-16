© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
DeSantis activates the Florida State Guard ahead of strong storms

WUSF | By News Service of Florida
Published December 16, 2023 at 10:28 AM EST
Ron DeSantis at the podium
Gov. Ron DeSantis
/
Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday activated the Florida State Guard as a storm developed in the Gulf of Mexico and was forecast to cause rain, flooding and high winds over the weekend.

In a letter, DeSantis directed State Guard Director Mark Thieme to “mobilize whatever number of Florida State Guard members you deem necessary.”

DeSantis also directed the Florida Division of Emergency Management to prepare flood response and prevention equipment and advised people along the Gulf Coast to plan for flooding, strong wind gusts and isolated tornadoes.

RELATED: The Tampa Bay area braces for strong downpours and gusty winds into Sunday

The National Weather Service on Friday issued a series of alerts for the Gulf Coast involving coastal flooding, winds, heavy surf and rip currents.

Also, Duke Energy Florida said it was preparing to respond to power outages.

“Forecasts show the potential for strong winds and heavy rain that could result in significant power outages throughout many parts of Florida,” Duke said in a news release. “Crews will begin power restoration as soon as conditions are safe to do so.”

DeSantis revived the long-dormant Florida State Guard last year, with one of its missions to help in situations such as storms.
