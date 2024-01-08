Schools closing, sandbag locations opening ahead of expected severe storms

School districts around the greater Tampa Bay region are adjusting their schedules ahead of severe storms that are expected Tuesday afternoon.

The Pasco County School District is closing all schools and district offices for the full day. The Pasco-Hernando State College campuses will also be closed on Tuesday. Citrus and Hernando county schools will release students early.

All after-school programs and extracurricular activities in Pasco, Citrus, Hernando, and Polk districts are also canceled.

The Sarasota school district also canceled all outdoor after school activities.

Hillsborough County Public Schools and Pinellas County Schools are scheduled to remain open on Tuesday. Both said they are closely monitoring the forecast. Pinellas County students who miss school due to the weather will be marked as an excused absence.



Sandbag distribution

Several areas are making sandbags available ahead of tomorrow’s storms:

— St. Petersburg – From 6 p.m. Monday at the Stormwater Pavement Traffic Operations Building, 1744 9th Ave. N.; Mangrove Bay Golf Course, 875 62nd Ave. NE; Lake Maggiore Shelter, 3601 Dr. MLK St. S.

— Dunedin – From 8 a.m. to noon Tuesday at Dunedin Highlander Park parking lot. Limit 15 per resident.

— Gulfport – Starting at 8 a.m. Tuesday at the 49th Street Neighborhood Center. Limit 10 bags per resident.

— Manatee County – Available at Manatee Beach, Coquina Beach and the Manatee County Utilities Building.

