Severe weather is expected to move across the state on Tuesday ahead of a cold front.
After hours of public comment, board members voted Tuesday to close Just Elementary. A second vote will be held on May 9.
District officials say talks are at an early phase, that public input will be a key part of the process, and that no schools are slated for closure this year or next.
In November, a scientific paper estimated millions of years of life could be lost due to prolonged school closures in the U.S. The paper has since been corrected and critiqued.
Local public schools are preparing for online learning in case they have to close due to coronavirus.So far, just one school in the Tampa Bay area --…
For Geancarlo Rodriguez, Hurricane Irma was a little bit like summer. Rodriguez has worked as a clerical assistant at Hialeah Gardens High School for...
Hurricane Matthew Closes Schools, Government Offices In Tampa Bay Area Though the worst from Hurricane Matthew will be felt on the east coast, the storm…