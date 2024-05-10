Storm devastates Tallahassee homes and businesses

Severe weather Friday morning devastated homes and businesses across Tallahassee.

As of Friday afternoon, one death had been reported and almost half of the city remained without power. Downed trees, twisted powerlines and discarded roofs are still blocking dozens of roads throughout the city.

Southeast Tallahassee and the areas surrounding Florida State and Florida A&M university received some of the most extensive damage.

Lauren Hinrichs, a recent FSU grad who lives close to Doak Campbell Stadium, said she was out walking her dog when she saw what looked like a tornado coming down her street.

“It was literally like a wall of wind coming. And like all the trees all the sun were just going crazy. So we ran back inside and immediately right when we got back in the house was shaking,” she said.

1 of 5 — Tallahassee Storm A downed tree in a backyard of a home near Doak Campbell stadium. Tristan Wood / WFSU 2 of 5 — Tallahassee Storm Downed trees and powerlines blocking a road near Doak Campbell stadium. Tristan Wood / WFSU 3 of 5 — Tallahassee Storm Downed branches blocking the road next to the Supreme Court of Florida. Tristan Wood / WFSU 4 of 5 — Tallahassee Storm A tree fallen down on car a few blocks from the Florida Capitol Complex. Tristan Wood / WFSU 5 of 5 — Tallahassee Storm A powerline that has been misshapen to be diagonal and overhanging a road a few blocks from the Florida Capitol Complex. Tristan Wood / WFSU

A downed tree landed on the hood of her car. Another speared into her home. Despite the destruction, Hinrichs said she and her dog are doing okay.

Timothy Hernandez, a student at Tallahassee community college, needed friends to come pick him up after the storm’s damage blocked his driveway.

“A whole tree in front of our yard. Power lines down, We can’t back out and none of my roommates can back out of the driveway. A second tree hit someone else's car, one of my roommate’s girlfriend's car, her whole roof is caved in. Trees are blocked up on the street and everything,” he said.

Railroad Square Art District also saw devastating impacts from the storm. Tallahassee resident Ryan Smith went to check on several of his friend’s art studios and saw the damage first-hand.

“It was pure chaos and destruction. There were roofs and walls ripped off of buildings. Fiberglass and insulation absolutely everywhere,” he said.

1 of 4 — Tallahassee Storm Several buildings at Tallahassee's Railroad Square had their roofs torn off and thrown around the property in the storm. Tristan Wood / WFSU 2 of 4 — Tallahassee Storm North Florida Collective Plant shop was damaged in the storm. Tristan Wood / WFSU 3 of 4 — Tallahassee Storm Powerlines, trees, and discarded sheet metal wrap around one of the buildings at Railroad Square. Tristan Wood / WFSU 4 of 4 — Tallahassee Storm A stop sign with the street label "Railroad Square" was knocked down in the storm. Tristan Wood / WFSU

Horrified tenants stopped by after the storm to assess their businesses. Keith Pogge, owner of North Florida Collective Plant shop at Railroad square, said the damage could cause them to shutter indefinitely.

“We were already in the news earlier this week about the road closure affecting our business. So, I don't know when we'll, actually, I don't know if we can reopen because our roof is half gone,” he said.

He pointed out that the storm wasn’t even a hurricane. He said he’s concerned about what impacts the city might face if it receives a direct hit this Hurricane season.

“I feel that the weather is just not getting any better. Like if this is a storm but not during a hurricane season. I don't know if getting hit by a hurricane would be very good,” he said.

A full tally of the damage across the city has not yet been conducted. Stay tuned for further updates from WFSU.

