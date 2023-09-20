Meteorologists talk storm prep for Deaf, hard-of-hearing Floridians

Meteorologists are urging those who are Deaf or hard-of-hearing to make preparations this hurricane season. September is Deaf Awareness Month.

There are more than 800,000 Deaf or hard-of-hearing individuals in Florida.

When it comes to hurricane preparedness, Deaf and hard-of-hearing Floridians should think about packing some extra items in their hurricane kits including a pen and notepad for communication purposes along with spare batteries for hearing aids.

Florida Storms meteorologist Megan Borowski recommends that folks also get a NOAA weather radio.

NWS Boston Twitter Here's a list of items you should keep in your hurricane kit.

“They are special weather radios for the Deaf and hard-of-hearing populations that display the text of the weather alerts and have strobe lights that go off when the alert is issued for your area. So definitely have one of those in your toolkit," said Borowski.

Borowski said there are a number of special needs shelters that Floridians can pre-register for in the state.

“In the event of needing to evacuate, there are special needs shelters that can cater to whatever needs you may have. They provide food and shelter and care for folks with special needs including Deaf and hard-of-hearing," said Borowski.

Looking for additional resources? The National Weather Service offers hurricane and other weather preparedness videos in American Sign Language and with captions.

For a full list of special needs shelters, visit floridadisaster.org.

Copyright 2023 WMFE. To see more, visit WMFE.