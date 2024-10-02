DeSantis to Biden: Stop dockworker strike, keep Helene recovery efforts moving

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said he will do everything in his power to stop nationwide dockworker strikes from slowing recovery efforts in Florida.

Dockworkers have called strikes at ports on the East and Gulf Coasts for the first time since 1977. In Florida, the strikes are affecting PortMiami, Port Everglades, Port Tampa Bay, and JAXPORT.

DeSantis is urging the Biden Administration to step in, as he said this stoppage could slow the arrival of much-needed supplies for Hurricane Helene efforts.

“But I think it would be a really, really bad look for the Biden-Harris Administration to allow supplies to just be sitting in the Atlantic Ocean, on ships that are just idling when you have people not just here in Pinellas County, but up our entire Gulf Coast and Big Bend who need it,” said DeSantis.

The standoff between the 45,000 workers and the U.S. Maritime Alliance is over wages and the use of automation. Little progress was made ahead of the strikes.

Watch the full press conference where DeSantis discussed the dockworker strike:

Despite growing pressure, President Biden said he won’t use his executive power to end the strike.

With this in mind, DeSantis said he’s looking into any ability he has as governor to keep the ports in Florida open and fully functional.

“You already have people that are reeling. You have people that are on their backs. Let's do everything we can to accelerate the relief. Make sure that they have the equipment, make sure they have the supplies that they need to be able to rehab their properties and rebuild their homes,” said DeSantis.

Speaking on Wednesday, DeSantis didn’t offer any specific details as to what his administration might do.

Collectively, the strikes are expected to impact 14 ports throughout the country, a week after the hurricane hit Florida, causing damage to homes and businesses.

Parts of North Carolina and Tennessee are still reeling from the storm, where rescue efforts continue.

Watch an explainer on the nationwide dockworker strikes:

