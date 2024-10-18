© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Hurricane Ian at peak intensity while approaching southwest Florida on Sept. 28, 2022.
A Palmetto senior living community celebrates surviving Milton

WUSF | By Octavio Jones,
Mark Schreiner
Published October 18, 2024 at 5:25 AM EDT
A standing man puts his hands on the shoulders of a couple sitting at a table. A second woman sits next to the couple in a roomful of people. They're all smiling.
Sue Meyer, Tim Burns and his wife Pam Burns, and Tom Clymer talk at the Country Lakes Villages in Palmetto, Florida, on Monday, October 15, 2024. After sheltering from Hurricane Milton, the residents of the Manatee County senior living community gathered for a welcome-back potluck dinner.
Octavio Jones / WUSF
Two older men stand in front of a grill. One, wearing a Hawaiian shirt and baseball cap, turns chicken on the grill. The other, wearing a white t-shirt, looks at the camera.
A pair of residents of Country Lakes Village in Palmetto, Florida, cook chicken for a potluck dinner on Monday, Oct. 14, 2024. About 100 of them gathered to celebrate the return of snowbird residents following Hurricanes Helene and Milton.
Octavio Jones / WUSF
People check out the food in a buffet-style line.
Residents of the senior resort-style living community Country Lakes Village in Palmetto gathered Monday, Oct. 14, 2024, for a potluck chicken dinner. They welcomed back newly arrived snowbirds returning for the season, as well as checked out damage from Hurricane Milton.
Octavio Jones / WUSF
A woman puts food on the plate of a man wearing a baseball cap. They're standing on opposite sides of a buffet line.
Residents of the senior resort-style living community Country Lakes Village in Palmetto gathered Monday, Oct. 14, 2024, for a potluck chicken dinner. They welcomed back newly arrived snowbirds returning for the season, as well as checked out damage from Hurricanes Helene and Milton.
Octavio Jones / WUSF

Many in the Manatee County senior resort-style living community had experienced varying degrees of damage from the recent hurricanes, but they came together to reconnect and celebrate their resilience.

After sheltering for days from Hurricane Milton, residents of Country Lakes Village in Palmetto gathered earlier this week for a celebratory potluck dinner.

Many in the Manatee County senior resort-style living community had experienced varying degrees of damage from Helene or Milton — or both.

They came together over chicken, tuna mac, and salads to reconnect and celebrate their resilience and luck, as no one was injured by Milton.

They also welcomed back newly arrived snowbirds returning for the season — as well as checking out the damage to their homes.

Among the approximately 100 residents in attendance were some who rode out Milton in a nearby Methodist church.

Dan and Jackie Gough
Dan and Jackie Gough of Connecticut arrived between Helene and Milton, checking out some of the damage his mother's house in Country Lakes Village in Palmetto had sustained.
Groups of people sit around tables in a meeting room. Decorations hang from the ceiling.

Dan and Jackie Gough of Connecticut had planned for six months to visit Dan's 82-year-old mother for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic. They arrived between Helene and Milton, and decided to stay through the second storm, which damaged his aunt's home in the complex. In the days afterwards, they helped Dan's family and other neighbors begin the recovery process in what Jackie called "the most helpful vacation ever."

Phyllis Stark
Phyllis Stark says, even after one of her two homes in Country Lakes Village in Palmetto sustained damage from Hurricane Milton, she can't see leaving what she calls her family there.
Two older women hand out food at a potluck dinner.

Phyllis Stark is a snowbird from northern Indiana who has two homes in Country Lakes Village. One suffered no damage from Milton, while the other one lost its carport, lanai, shed, and all the siding on one side. "It would take a lot for me to say, 'Okay, I'm pulling the plug and going some place else,'" she said. "That would be like asking me, 'Do you want to move away from family?' And, no, I don't want to move away from family right now."
