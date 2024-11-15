© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Hurricane Ian at peak intensity while approaching southwest Florida on Sept. 28, 2022.
2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season
WUSF is part of the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network, which provides up-to-the minute weather and news reports during severe weather events on radio, online and on social media for 13 Florida Public Media stations. It’s available on WUSF 89.7 FM, online at WUSF.org and through the free Florida Storms app, which provides geotargeted live forecasts, information about evacuation routes and shelters, and live local radio streams.

Tropical Storm Sara could bring heavy rains to Florida next week

WUSF | By Megan Borowski - Florida Public Radio Emergency Network
Published November 15, 2024 at 6:22 AM EST

Details regarding rain intensity and timing for next week are still unknown, but Sara could produce heavy rain for parts of Florida by the middle to end of next week.

An area of thunderstorms over the western Caribbean Sea developed into Tropical Storm Sara Thursday afternoon.

Read more: Potential Tropical Cyclone 19 forms. Could it impact Florida? How?

Friday morning, Sara is hugging the coast of Honduras and slowly moving westward toward Belize.

Meteorologist Megan Borowski from the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network said that the storm will remain in the vicinity of Central America and the Yucatan peninsula through the weekend.

"Although Sara isn’t strong, it is going to produce heavy rains over the coast of Honduras over the next several days, and that’s thanks in part to its very slow forward motion. We do expect the system to track into the Yucatan peninsula early next week, and it’ll weaken into a tropical depression or remnant low if it does indeed follow that forecast track, Borowski said.

"Now by the middle of the week, the remnants of Sara should get picked up by steering winds and dragged northeastward through the Gulf. Although there still remains uncertainty this far out in the forecast, the remnants the storm could produce heavy rain for parts of Florida by the middle to end of next week."

Megan said that details regarding rain intensity and timing for next week are still unknown, but should become more clear early next week.
Tags
Weather Tropical Storm Sara2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season
Megan Borowski - Florida Public Radio Emergency Network
Megan Borowski - Florida Public Radio Emergency Network
