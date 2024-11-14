Hillsborough begins investigation into flooding during recent hurricanes

If you're still wondering why Hillsborough County experienced so much flooding during recent hurricanes, just know county commissioners are wondering the same thing.

That's why the commission green-lit an independent investigation into the county's stormwater management and flood protections on Wednesday.

The investigation will look at the impacts the flooding had on many communities in Hillsborough during hurricanes Debby, Helene and Milton, plus the previous rainy summer season. Then, it'll look at what can projects can be done in the future to mitigate the damage the storms caused.

Tampa City Councilmember Luis Viera spoke during the meeting's public comment period. He stressed the importance of talking to people in the community throughout the investigation.

"There are many unique perspectives, because everything is different,” Viera said. “The issue that may have happened in Parkland Estates in South Tampa is unique from the issue that may have happened with the pump generators in North Tampa, which is unique from what may have happened in East County, which is unique and distinct from what may have happened in Town 'n' Country."

County Commissioner Joshua Wostal says while he supports the study, he hopes it isn't just to find something to put the blame on.

"I think that this consultant needs to take into serious consideration that we had three major water events that brought a record amount of water, both upland and inland, in a short period of time, and those are the types of things that will overwhelm any system," Wostal said.

There are a wide variety of participants in the study:



Hillsborough County Departments (Public Works, Public Utilities, Environmental Division, Emergency Management)

The cities of Tampa, Plant City, Temple Terrace

Neighboring counties (Polk, Pasco)

Southwest Florida Water Management District

Environmental Protection Commission (EPC)

Tampa Bay Water

FDOT, Expressway Authority

Soil and Water Conservation Commission

Community Partners (Farmers/Agricultural Associations)

University of South Florida

Tampa Bay Regional Planning Commission

TECO

Engineering consultant Black and Veatch will be paid $500,000 for its investigation, which will encompass every city in the county, neighboring counties, every county department, and more stakeholders.

Black and Veatch was awarded a 3-year contract for “Miscellaneous Professional Stormwater Engineering” in May, according to the investigation’s background information.

In Phase 1 of the investigation, the consultant will:



Document and map extent of flooding impacts from Hurricane Milton

Analyze Hurricane Milton’s regional impacts using model data

Conduct public outreach

Identify and evaluate potential flood mitigation strategies

Conduct monthly update meetings with the Advisory Panel

Phase 1’s target completion date is June of next year.

According to the background information, for Phase 2 of the investigation, Black and Veatch will potentially:



Advance project development and cost estimation for the flood mitigation solutions found in Phase 1

Develop a multi-regional flood model to simulate and evaluate major weather events on the scale of Hurricane Milton

Compare identified hotspots to simulate Hurricane Milton rainfall and precursor moisture conditions

Identify and evaluate potential strategies for water quality, environmental management, and community resiliency

Review development history and standards related to flooding

Evaluate alternative evacuation scenarios (flood warnings for noncoastal areas).

The county commission also voted to move $40 million from it’s catastrophic reserve fund and $17 million from its pandemic disaster fund into its Hurricane Milton Disaster Fund.

