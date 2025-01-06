Protect your plants for the cold front coming to the Tampa Bay area

Temperatures are going to be near freezing across the greater Tampa Bay region over the next few days.

And if you have cold-sensitive plants, you're going to want to protect them.

Tia Silvasi, with Hillsborough County's University of Florida Food and Agricultural Science extension office. suggests bringing your tropical plants or cold sensitive plants in the house during the cold snap.

She says some plant cells will literally freeze and burst once the temperature goes down below 32 degrees.

"And so there's nothing you can do after that,” Silvasi said. “But if you remember at midnight, often the coldest part of night is late night to early morning, so you can still bring them at that point."

She also says most native Florida plants should be fine, although they could suffer show some aesthetic damage.

If you can't bring your plants inside, she says to make sure they're well-hydrated. You can also cover them up with a blanket and lay down something sturdy on the base to keep it from blowing off.

And Silvasi says when blanketing the plants, to make them look like ghosts, not lollipops.

"A lot of people have the misconception they just want to wrap the top part of the tree, but really the ground, that's where all the heat is coming from,” Silvasi said. “So if they can get that cover from a blanket all the way from top of the plant down to the ground that will really help.”

Silvasi also says you should wait to prune your plants until the weather gets a bit warmer, since we might have some more cold snaps this winter.

The IFAS extension office has a "Florida Friendly Landscaping Guide," where you can check which plants can survive the upcoming weather conditions, and which need some extra protection.

Hillsborough county officials are also warning people that live near Plant City or Dover and have well pumps without automatic shutoffs to turn off the pumps manually before the temperatures nosedive.

Cold weather shelters will be open throughout the county, and a full list can be found here.