Statewide tornado drill to sound across Florida Wednesday

This week is Florida’s Severe Weather Awareness Week, an effort led by the Florida Division of Emergency Management and National Weather Service Offices to educate residents on the various types of weather hazards that occur across our state.

Florida Public Radio Emergency Network Meteorologist Megan Borowski said that on Wednesday morning, the National Weather Service will be conducting a Tornado Drill, which is designed for us to evaluate where we would shelter if a tornado threatens our area,

"Right, so part of being prepared for a tornado is knowing how to safely shelter if one threatens our area," Borowski said. "And the safest place to be is in the inner most room on the lowest level of a sturdy building. You want to put as much distance between yourself and the outdoors as possible. The tornado drill will be a great time to practice getting to that safe place in a quick manner."

The drill will be broadcasted over NOAA weather radios within Florida at 10 a.m. time Wednesday. She says that although participation is voluntary, residents and businesses alike are encouraged to practice sheltering as if a tornado were threatening their area.

