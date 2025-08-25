© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WUSF's Wake Up Call
Our daily newsletter, delivered first thing weekdays, keeps you connected to your community with news, culture, national NPR headlines, and more.
Subscribe

Are screens and social media rewiring younger children’s emotional development?

WJCT News | By WJCT News
Published August 25, 2025 at 11:09 PM EDT
What's Health Got To Do With It Logo

"What's Health" explores how technology and social media may be reshaping children’s emotions and highlights the life-saving speed and innovation behind modern stroke care.

A once-outgoing 11-year-old is now withdrawn and glued to his phone. Is this a case of normal tween moodiness or is tech reshaping his emotions?

That's the first topic on "What's Health," as clinical psychologist Sheryl Gonzalez Ziegler delves into the challenges children ages 6 to 12 face. She also discusses how social media and artificial intelligence are affecting emotional growth and provides tips for helping kids build real-life connections.

Ziegler is author of "The Crucial Years: The Essential Guide to Mental Health and Modern Puberty in Middle Childhood (Ages 6-12)."

Then, for those who suffer a stroke, "time is brain" and every second counts.

Neuroendovascular surgeon Dr. Ravi Pande takes us behind the scenes of a stroke response team, offering a look at the rapid coordination that happens once a patient arrives at the hospital.

Pande, medical director of HCA Florida Memorial Hospital's stroke and cerebrovascular program, explains the significance of a comprehensive stroke certification and breaks down the effect of innovations like telestroke and robotics on patient outcomes.

"What's Health Got to Do with It?" is a talk program from WJCT in Jacksonville that examines the intersection of health care and daily life.

The host is Dr. Joe Sirven, a Jacksonville neurologist.

Click on the Listen button above to hear the program.

Copyright 2025 WJCT News

Tags
Health News Florida What's Health Got to Do With It?
WJCT News
Thanks to you, WUSF is here — delivering fact-based news and stories that reflect our community.⁠ Your support powers everything we do.
Donate Now