Are screens and social media rewiring younger children’s emotional development?

A once-outgoing 11-year-old is now withdrawn and glued to his phone. Is this a case of normal tween moodiness or is tech reshaping his emotions?

That's the first topic on "What's Health," as clinical psychologist Sheryl Gonzalez Ziegler delves into the challenges children ages 6 to 12 face. She also discusses how social media and artificial intelligence are affecting emotional growth and provides tips for helping kids build real-life connections.

Ziegler is author of "The Crucial Years: The Essential Guide to Mental Health and Modern Puberty in Middle Childhood (Ages 6-12)."

Then, for those who suffer a stroke, "time is brain" and every second counts.

Neuroendovascular surgeon Dr. Ravi Pande takes us behind the scenes of a stroke response team, offering a look at the rapid coordination that happens once a patient arrives at the hospital.

Pande, medical director of HCA Florida Memorial Hospital's stroke and cerebrovascular program, explains the significance of a comprehensive stroke certification and breaks down the effect of innovations like telestroke and robotics on patient outcomes.

"What's Health Got to Do with It?" is a talk program from WJCT in Jacksonville that examines the intersection of health care and daily life.

The host is Dr. Joe Sirven, a Jacksonville neurologist.

Click on the Listen button above to hear the program.

Copyright 2025 WJCT News

