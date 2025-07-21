© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Florida And Climate Change
Climate change is impacting so much around us: heat, flooding, health, wildlife, housing, and more. WUSF, in collaboration with the Florida Climate Reporting Network, is bringing you stories on how climate change is affecting you.

June in Florida wasn't as hot as last year, but it's still getting warmer overall

WUSF | By Jessica Meszaros
Published July 21, 2025 at 6:30 AM EDT
A bright white sun against a blue sky
yuruphoto/Getty Images
/
iStockphoto

A temperature increase of just a couple degrees can lead to higher energy bills, stunted plant growth and more rainfall.

Floridians experienced the state's 12th hottest June on record this year, while June 2024 ranked third on the list.

Last month, Florida's average temperature was 81.8 degrees — that's not as hot as the year before at 82.6.

But Jen Brady, senior data analyst for the nonprofit Climate Central, said it's all about the long-term averages.

Over the past decade, the state has been averaging 81.5 degrees for June, compared to 79.9 degrees since 1895.

And in June 50 years ago, Florida's average temperature was a full 2 degrees cooler than this year.

ALSO READ: Feeling the heat? Some tips on how to save on your electric bill

"Small temperature differences, even though they sound small, can make a big difference in our way of life," Brady said.

A temperature increase of just a couple of degrees can lead to higher energy bills, stunted plant growth and more rainfall.

Tampa has been averaging 81.3-degree Junes since 1890, while the past 10 years have been 83.7.

Similar increases have been seen a little south in Sarasota, with an average of 80.4 degrees in June since 1911, but 82.5 the past 10 years.

Health and hurricanes

Brady said, overall, it's getting hotter everywhere around the planet.

“Last year, we had a record year in the U.S. The globe has been setting record after record after record, year after year after year. And the state of Florida has been among the hot spots within the U.S., as we're setting these records consistently,” Brady said.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said the U.S. last year experienced temperatures 3.5 degrees above the 20th century average, ranking it the nation’s warmest year in NOAA’s 130-year climate record.

“Even though we're seeing this warmth on the land areas, the water areas are warming even more, and that's what causes the larger hurricanes.”
Jen Brady, senior data analyst for Climate Central

“Heat is the biggest killer of all the weather phenomena,” Brady said. “Particularly in Florida, you're probably so focused on the destruction of hurricanes and things like that, but heat is also very dangerous.”

The National Weather Service said on its website that “heat is the leading weather-related killer in the United States, resulting in hundreds of fatalities each year.”

Heat can lead to cramps, exhaustion or stroke. It can also make existing health conditions worse.

The temperatures are also rising in oceans, as they are understood to absorb over 90% of the excess heat trapped by greenhouse gases.

Those heat-trapping gases are sent into the atmosphere by burning fossil fuels for transportation and energy production, accelerating global warming.

Graph showing climbing heat for the U.S. in June between 1895 and 2025 using orange lines moving up toward 73 degrees F.
NOAA
/
Courtesy

In July 2023, the Gulf experienced record-breaking warm water temperatures, with some areas reaching levels comparable to hot tubs. A sensor in Manatee Bay recorded 101.1 degrees on July 24, potentially breaking the global record for sea surface temperature.

“Even though we're seeing this warmth on the land areas, the water areas are warming even more, and that's what causes the larger hurricanes,” Brady said.

The greater Tampa Bay region was affected by three hurricanes last year, which led to devastating floods and heavy rainfall — all exacerbated by climate change.

In terms of solutions, Brady said, “We need to stop releasing fossil fuels into the atmosphere in order to make the big difference to reduce these temperatures.”

She also stressed safety.

“We need to be conscious of our friends, our neighbors, because heat is so dangerous. It really is a time when you need to be alert and make sure other people are safe,” Brady said.

The National Weather Service listed these groups as most vulnerable to heat: young children and infants, older adults, people with chronic medical conditions and pregnant people.
Weather 2025 Atlantic Hurricane SeasonExtreme HeatFlorida And Climate ChangeClimate Change
