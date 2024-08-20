A Tampa-area transgender candidate advances to possible historic state House matchup

A few interesting races for Florida's House and Senate are taking shape now that the primary election votes have been counted.

In Hillsborough County, Ashley Brundage won the Democratic primary for House District 65 in a landslide, with 81% of the vote. If she beats incumbent Karen Pittman, R-Tampa, in the general election, Brundage will become Florida's first transgender elected official.

Ashley Brundage for Florida State House Democrat Ashley Brundage easily defeated primary opponent Nathan Albert Kuiners with 81 percent of the vote.

Florida House minority leader Fentrice Driskell will face Republican challenger Rico Smith. He won 56% of the Republican primary vote, edging opponent Lisette Bonano.

In the Republican primary race for Senate District 21, incumbent Senator Ed Hooper easily won.

The district covers parts of northern Pinellas and southern Pasco counties. Hooper beat rival John Siamas, a Navy veteran who worked as an auditor and accountant. Hooper is a former firefighter and city commissioner for Clearwater who also served in the state House. He will face Democrat Doris Carroll in the November election.

State House primary results

(For districts serving the greater Tampa Bay and Sarasota areas)

District 48: representing portions of southeast Polk, including Winter Haven, Lake Wales and Frostproof



District 49: representing portions of southeast Polk



District 56: representing portions of southeast Pasco



District 65: representing portions of southeast Hillsborough



District 67: representing portions of north Hillsborough



District 72: representing portions of southeast Manatee



District 74: representing portions of southeast Sarasota County



District 76: representing parts of Charlotte, DeSoto and Lee



State Senate primary results

In districts serving the greater Tampa Bay and Sarasota area

District 13

Keith Truenow (REP) – 67.04%

Bowen Kou (REP) – 23.9%

Cheryl "CJ" Blancett (REP) – 9.06%

District 21

Ed Hooper (REP) *Incumbent – 85.09%

John Siamas (REP) – 14.91%

