© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
You Count on Us, We Count on You: Donate to WUSF to support free, accessible journalism for yourself and the community.
Donate Now
Image says 2024 Elections
Vote 2024
WUSF is focused on empowering your participation in democracy. We’ve created places where you can ask questions about the election process, the issues and candidates. That feedback will inform the reporting you see here. We’re listening.

A Tampa-area transgender candidate advances to possible historic state House matchup

WUSF | By Gabriella Paul
Published August 20, 2024 at 10:51 PM EDT
Woman wearing a cap sitting next to campaign signs
Gabriella Paul
/
WUSF
Nina Tatlock works at the New Tampa Performing Arts Center polling place for the Florida primary election on Aug. 20, 2024

If Ashley Brundage beats GOP incumbent Karen Pittman in the general election for District 65, she will become Florida's first transgender elected official. Here are the local House and Senate results.

A few interesting races for Florida's House and Senate are taking shape now that the primary election votes have been counted.

In Hillsborough County, Ashley Brundage won the Democratic primary for House District 65 in a landslide, with 81% of the vote. If she beats incumbent Karen Pittman, R-Tampa, in the general election, Brundage will become Florida's first transgender elected official.

RESULTS: How the greater Tampa Bay region voted in local, state and federal races

A woman with long reddish hair and a black dress smiling
Ashley Brundage for Florida State House
Democrat Ashley Brundage easily defeated primary opponent Nathan Albert Kuiners with 81 percent of the vote.

Florida House minority leader Fentrice Driskell will face Republican challenger Rico Smith. He won 56% of the Republican primary vote, edging opponent Lisette Bonano.

In the Republican primary race for Senate District 21, incumbent Senator Ed Hooper easily won.

The district covers parts of northern Pinellas and southern Pasco counties. Hooper beat rival John Siamas, a Navy veteran who worked as an auditor and accountant. Hooper is a former firefighter and city commissioner for Clearwater who also served in the state House. He will face Democrat Doris Carroll in the November election.

State House primary results

(For districts serving the greater Tampa Bay and Sarasota areas)

District 48: representing portions of southeast Polk, including Winter Haven, Lake Wales and Frostproof

District 49: representing portions of southeast Polk

District 56: representing portions of southeast Pasco

District 65: representing portions of southeast Hillsborough

District 67: representing portions of north Hillsborough

District 72: representing portions of southeast Manatee

District 74: representing portions of southeast Sarasota County

District 76: representing parts of Charlotte, DeSoto and Lee

State Senate primary results

In districts serving the greater Tampa Bay and Sarasota area

District 13
Keith Truenow (REP) – 67.04%
Bowen Kou (REP) – 23.9%
Cheryl "CJ" Blancett (REP) – 9.06%

District 21
Ed Hooper (REP) *Incumbent – 85.09%
John Siamas (REP) – 14.91%
Tags
Politics 2024 ElectionsFlorida HouseFlorida Senate
Gabriella Paul
I tell stories about living paycheck to paycheck for public radio at WUSF News. I’m also a corps member of Report For America, a national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms.
See stories by Gabriella Paul