A Tampa-area transgender candidate advances to possible historic state House matchup
If Ashley Brundage beats GOP incumbent Karen Pittman in the general election for District 65, she will become Florida's first transgender elected official. Here are the local House and Senate results.
A few interesting races for Florida's House and Senate are taking shape now that the primary election votes have been counted.
In Hillsborough County, Ashley Brundage won the Democratic primary for House District 65 in a landslide, with 81% of the vote. If she beats incumbent Karen Pittman, R-Tampa, in the general election, Brundage will become Florida's first transgender elected official.
RESULTS: How the greater Tampa Bay region voted in local, state and federal races
Florida House minority leader Fentrice Driskell will face Republican challenger Rico Smith. He won 56% of the Republican primary vote, edging opponent Lisette Bonano.
In the Republican primary race for Senate District 21, incumbent Senator Ed Hooper easily won.
The district covers parts of northern Pinellas and southern Pasco counties. Hooper beat rival John Siamas, a Navy veteran who worked as an auditor and accountant. Hooper is a former firefighter and city commissioner for Clearwater who also served in the state House. He will face Democrat Doris Carroll in the November election.
State House primary results
(For districts serving the greater Tampa Bay and Sarasota areas)
District 48: representing portions of southeast Polk, including Winter Haven, Lake Wales and Frostproof
- Jonathan David Albert (REP) - 34.9%
- Jerry Carter (REP) - 24.50%
- Chad Davis (REP) - 19.14%
- Deborah (Debbie) Owens (REP) - 8.88%
- Amilee Marie Stuckey (REP) - 10.04%
- Benny Valentin (REP) - 2.51%
- John Hill (DEM) - Unopposed
District 49: representing portions of southeast Polk
- Jennifer Kincart Jonsson (REP) - 50.80%
- Heather McArthur (REP) - 14.66%
- Shawn Curtis Mcdonough (REP) - 23.6%
- Randy Wilkinson (REP) - 11.48%
- Ashley Elizabeth Herrmann (DEM) - Unopposed
District 56: representing portions of southeast Pasco
- Brad Yeager (REP) *Incumbent - 79.33%
- Kirk Phillips (REP) - 20.67%
- William"Willie" Pura (DEM) - Unopposed
District 65: representing portions of southeast Hillsborough
- Ashley Brundage (DEM) - 81.14%
- Nathan Albert Kuipers (DEM) - 18.86%
- Karen Gonzalez Pittman (REP) *Incumbent - Unopposed
District 67: representing portions of north Hillsborough
- Lisette Bonano (REP) - 43.46%
- Ronrico"Rico" Smith (REP) - 56.54%
- Fentrice Driskell (DEM) *Incumbent - Unopposed
District 72: representing portions of southeast Manatee
- William "Bill" Edwin Conerly (REP) - 30.99%
- Alyssa Gay (REP) - 22.45%
- Rich Tatem (REP) -28.20%
- Richard Paul Green (REP) - 18.36%
- Lesa Miller (DEM) - Unopposed
District 74: representing portions of southeast Sarasota County
- James Buchanan (REP) *Incumbent - 73.71%
- Michelle Pozzie (REP) - 26.29%
- Nancy M.H. Simpson (DEM) - Unopposed
District 76: representing parts of Charlotte, DeSoto and Lee
- Steven Ceracche (REP) - 27.94%
- Vanessa Oliver (REP)- 72.06%
- Jim Blue (DEM) - Unopposed
State Senate primary results
In districts serving the greater Tampa Bay and Sarasota area
District 13
Keith Truenow (REP) – 67.04%
Bowen Kou (REP) – 23.9%
Cheryl "CJ" Blancett (REP) – 9.06%
District 21
Ed Hooper (REP) *Incumbent – 85.09%
John Siamas (REP) – 14.91%