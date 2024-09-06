The News Roundup - International

Israel has been carrying out large-scale raids in the occupied West Bank over the past week, which it says are aimed at dismantling militant groups and preventing attacks. The U.N. says Israeli forces have killed at least 30 Palestinians in the West Bank, marking the area’s highest weekly death toll since November.

The U.S. is accusing Russia of perpetrating a widespread election interference campaign. The Justice Department filed charges against two people and seized 32 internet domains they say were being used to spread Russian propaganda and garner support for Donald Trump ahead of the 2024 presidential election.

Two states in Germany’s former Communist east held elections on Sunday. The far-right Alternative for Germany party, or AFD, made big gains in both elections. In the state of Saxony, the party was a close second behind the center right Union party, getting nearly 31 percent of the vote. And in the state of Thüringen, the party placed first, with nearly 33 percent of the vote. It’s the first time a far-right party has won an election in Germany since World War II.

We cover the most important stories from around the globe in the international hour of the News Roundup.

Copyright 2024 WAMU 88.5