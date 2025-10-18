Open enrollment to marketplace insurance is soon, here are the changes you should know

Starting Nov. 1, Floridians will be able to purchase or update Affordable Care Act insurance plans on the marketplace at Healthcare.gov . The plans have not been made available yet, but they should be available for review prior to the start of open enrollment, according to the website. An expiring tax credit that reduced the cost of insurance premiums for ACA plans is at the heart of the showdown between Democrats and Republicans, which has shut down the federal government.

What's happening to affordable care?

For the upcoming year, premiums are expected to rise because the "enhanced premium tax credit" that made the insurance affordable is expected to expire.

The enhanced premium tax credit is at the heart of the government shutdown, with Democrats holding out from approving a stopgap spending bill that would reopen the government. Renewing the marketplace enhanced tax credit was left out of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, which contains tax and spending policies for the future.

With open enrollment less than two weeks away, there is still uncertainty as to how much premiums are expected to rise, said Dr. Xonjenese Jacobs, the director of the Covering Florida Navigator Program.

"We don't know specifically how much the premiums are going to cost or what the premiums are going to look like, but we do have more information as a concern; what people can expect around max out of pockets and deductibles and that kind of cost," she said.

What is the Covering Florida Navigator Program?

The Covering Florida Navigator Program is a free service for Florida residents looking to speak to an expert about what marketplace insurance policy is best for them or their family.

With uncertainty surrounding the cost of premiums, Jacobs says the navigators have been getting more calls than ever.

"We have actually tripled in our phone volume from the year before to this year at this time," she said.

Covering Florida Navigator Program / Navigators from the Covering Florida Navigator Program.

During open enrollment, the navigators typically get between 100 to 200 calls a day, Jacobs said.

Managing those calls is even tougher without most of its previous workforce. Due to federal cuts earlier this year – not related to the current shutdown – Covering Florida lost 90% of its funding, reducing the number of navigators from 210 to 75, Jacobs said.

"It's definitely a significant reduction," she said.

What's different about this year's open enrollment?

Still, navigators are ready to assist. Although customers this year should be ready for a shift toward "consumer responsibility", Jacobs said.

"When I say consumer responsibility, it's really ensuring that your information is up to date and as accurate as possible, and that you come as prepared as possible to be able to apply for a plan."

Those reconciling advanced premium tax credits will also need to provide income information for each individual of the family and their insured statuses, as well as their citizenship statuses.

Jacobs is also reminding returning customers to be active in open enrollment and not just let their policy carry over to 2026 without updating it.

Not only could customers miss out on cheaper plans that are similar to their own, but they could also be penalized.

"If we're talking about people who had a $0.00 plan, they might see a fee of $5 because they did not take that time to go in and make that update," she said. It's really important that consumers take action in this year's open enrollment. It is not going to be a passive process."

To have insurance at the start of Jan. 1, 2026, the last day to apply is Dec. 15. However, customers can still apply for insurance by Jan. 15, 2026, but their coverage would start Feb. 1.

Jacobs said this will be the last year that open enrollment is 10 weeks long, as it is expected to be shorter next year.

Where can I get help with insurance?

Those looking for general information about marketplace insurance, or for help once enrollment starts, can visit coveringflorida.org for information on booking an appointment.

