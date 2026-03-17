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Travelers' turbulance, Rays the roof cost, Sun worshippers wanted

WUSF | By Matthew Peddie,
Gracyn DoctorAmelie HoraceQuincy Walters
Published March 17, 2026 at 1:43 PM EDT
A large, blue and white JetBlue Airways Airbustakes off from the Tampa International Airport. It has just left the ground at a tilted angle and the airport terminals can be seen in the background.
Chris O'Meara
/
AP

Spring breakers are hitting the skies as fuel costs surge and economic uncertainty grows. Airline expert Darryl Jenkins warns he can’t confidently predict where fares are headed.

Spring break is colliding with rising fuel costs and global instability. Airline economist Darryl Jenkins says even industry experts are struggling to predict what comes next.

Florida feels airfare squeeze

(0:00) As fuel prices rise and TSA officers go unpaid during a busy travel season, travelers are feeling the impact. Should you buy tickets now? Should you opt for a stay-home Netflix vacation? An expert in the airline industry provides some understanding amid global and domestic uncertainty.

GUESTS:

  • Daryl Jenkins, author of “The Handbook of Airline Economics”

Billions and billions

(21:04) There’s now a report that the cost of the transparent roof on the Tampa Bay Rays’ new stadium in Tampa could be $300 million over the budget of $2.3 billion. That’s a lot of dingers. So where is the money coming from? The debate centers on whether to use a long-standing county sales tax. Some leaders say it’s essential. Not all Hillsborough County commissioners are on board.

GUEST:

  • Nicholas Villamil, Tampa Bay Times regional reporter

Sun shines on women

(35:42) A soccer championship put the Tampa Bay Sun on the map in the area. Now the team is turning its focus to community through a Women’s Empowerment Night. It’s a chance to spotlight both elite athletes and impactful women in the community. The coach is here to fill us in.

GUEST:

  • Denise Schilte-Brown, Tampa Bay Sun head coach and team ambassador
Tags
Local / State Florida Matters Live & LocalTravelairlinesTampa Bay Sun FC SoccerTampa Bay Rays
Matthew Peddie
I am the host of WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local, where I get to indulge my curiosity in people and explore the endlessly fascinating stories that connect this community.
See stories by Matthew Peddie
Gracyn Doctor
As the executive producer of WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local, I aim to create a show and podcast that makes all Floridians feel seen and heard. That's also my assignment as a producer for The Florida Roundup. In any role, my goal is always to amplify the voices often overlooked.
See stories by Gracyn Doctor
Amelie Horace
As an engagement reporter and producer for WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local, my goal is to bring Floridians on our show and connect their stories with the greater community. I want our listeners to not just feel like the show is for them, but literally about them, and hope they feel inspired to reach out and tell us about their lives.
See stories by Amelie Horace
Quincy Walters
Quincy Walters is a producer for WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local,
See stories by Quincy Walters
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