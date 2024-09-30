© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
100 years of President Jimmy Carter

WAMU 88.5 | By Lauren Hamilton, Barb Anguiano
Published September 30, 2024 at 1:36 PM EDT
Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter smiles during a book signing event for his new book 'Faith: A Journey For All' in New York City.
President Jimmy Carter turns 100 on Oct. 1.

To mark the occasion, 1A is talking all about the legacy of a president whose time as office is sometimes called “underrated.”

Carter brokered huge deals in trade and tried securing peace in the Middle East.

But his handling of the Iran hostage crisis and the Russian invasion of Afghanistan overshadowed much of the success the earlier part of his sole term in the White House.

How should we remember Jimmy Carter’s presidency, nearly 50 years later?

