Will U.S. destroy $9.7 million of birth control devices?

Published September 17, 2025 at 11:47 AM EDT

Will millions of dollars of contraceptives, purchased by the United States Agency for International Development, be incinerated as the U.S. promised? There was a false report that the destruction had happened, but it did not. Humanitarian groups are urging the Trump administration to distribute the birth control devices to countries in need.

NPR’s Rachel Treisman reports.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

