Should you rethink your retirement funds ahead of a potential AI crash?

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published September 26, 2025 at 11:46 AM EDT

If an artificial intelligence bubble is about to burst, could it also pop your 401(k)? Some big voices in AI — including Sam Altman, who co-founded the company that created ChatGPT — suggest AI stock may be overpriced. These AI companies make up a huge proportion of many retirement funds.

We discuss how to think about managing your money in this moment with Amanda Holden, investment educator and author of the upcoming book, “How to Be a Rich Old Lady.”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR
Here & Now Newsroom
