© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WUSF's Wake Up Call
Our daily newsletter, delivered first thing weekdays, keeps you connected to your community with news, culture, national NPR headlines, and more.
Subscribe
This GOES-16 GeoColor satellite image taken at 11:46 a.m. EDT and provided by National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) shows Hurricane Milton in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Florida, Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024. (NOAA via AP)
2025 Atlantic Hurricane Season
WUSF is part of the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network, which provides up-to-the minute weather and news reports during severe weather events on radio, online and on social media for 13 Florida Public Media stations. It’s available on WUSF 89.7 FM, online at WUSF.org and through the free Florida Storms app, which provides geotargeted live forecasts, information about evacuation routes and shelters, and live local radio streams.

St. Petersburg is working to minimize the effects of any more hurricanes

WUSF | By Steve Newborn
Published September 26, 2025 at 2:30 PM EDT
Man at podium in front of two trucks
Steve Newborn
/
WUSF Public Media
Mayor Ken Welch is flanked by City Council chair Copley Gerdes, left and Fire Chief Keith Watts in front of two new fire rescue trucks outside Tropicana Field

Mayor Ken Welch addressed the measures the city is taking to prevent any future damage, a year after hurricanes devastated the city.

St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch spoke Friday in front of Tropicana Field, whose roof was shredded by Hurricane Milton.

As he spoke, workers were busy replacing strips of the dome's roof. He said they expect the stadium to be ready for the 2026 season.

That was one of the more visible impacts from the storms, and Welch said the city is taking steps to minimize any future damage.

"This time last year, we were concerned about our city facilities' ability to handle the record expected storm surge and how seriously our facilities be damaged or even made inoperable," Welch said. "We do not want to be in that position again."

ALSO READ: St. Petersburg commits additional funds toward Tropicana Field repairs

So they established the St. Petersburg Agile Resilience Program to work on resiliency projects. That included new water barriers, water pumps, and elevating some critical sewage and electrical system components.

Welch said so far, the city has received $40 million in reimbursements from FEMA for hurricane damage — not including Tropicana Field, which is still being worked on.

They've also gotten about $14 million in insurance payments, bringing the total reimbursements to $54 million.

Welch said the city has issued more than 14,500 post-disaster emergency permits, with a value of around $300 million.

He also said they started the Sunrise St. Pete program, which received $159 million from the federal Department of Housing and Urban
Development. It is one of only two cities in the state to get direct funding from the federal government. The program supports housing, infrastructure and community recovery.

workers on top of dome
Steve Newborn
/
WUSF Public Media
Workers place new strips of roofing on Tropicana Field, which is getting fixed up for the 2026 baseball season

Also, Deputy Fire Chief Brett Ciskoski said the city has bought three new high-water rescue vehicles, at a cost of about $300,000.

"So we did have areas of the city that were inaccessible to our normal fire vehicles, normal fire engines," Ciskoski said. "So adding these to our fleet is going to make us be able to respond to those areas that are flooded out."

Cisoski said fire officials had their hands full during the hurricanes. That included between 75 to 100 rescues from Milton. During a three-hour period during Helene, there were 430 rescues.
Tags
Politics Ken WelchTropicana FieldSt. Petersburg2025 Atlantic Hurricane Season
Steve Newborn
Steve Newborn is a WUSF reporter and producer at WUSF covering environmental issues and politics in the Tampa Bay area.
See stories by Steve Newborn
Related Stories
  1. Rays commit to Tropicana Field repairs, but time is ticking for 2026 opener
  2. Photos: See the progress as Tropicana Field roof repairs have begun
  3. Support swells for a convention center at the Tropicana Field site
Thanks to you, WUSF is here — delivering fact-based news and stories that reflect our community.⁠ Your support powers everything we do.
Donate Now