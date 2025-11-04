© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Remembering Dick Cheney's role in politics and legacy

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published November 4, 2025 at 11:51 AM EST

Dick Cheney has died at age 84. He was perhaps the most powerful and controversial vice president in U.S. history, serving for eight years under President George W. Bush.

He was one of the strongest voices in support of the invasion of Iraq, and he was behind many of the aggressive policies toward the war in Iraq, the use of intelligence and interrogation techniques against alleged terrorists, and expanding presidential power.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with historian Julian Zelizer.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Here & Now Newsroom
