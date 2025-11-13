© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WUSF's Wake Up Call
Our daily newsletter, delivered first thing weekdays, keeps you connected to your community with news, culture, national NPR headlines, and more.
Subscribe

Provision allows Senators to sue over phone searches

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published November 13, 2025 at 12:10 PM EST

The bill that ends the government shutdown includes a provision that allows lawsuits from Republican Senators who had their phones searched in the investigation into efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Carol Leonnig, senior investigative reporter at MSNBC and co-author of the new book “Injustice: How Politics and Fear Vanquished America’s Justice Department.”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR
Tags
US / WorldHere & Now
Here & Now Newsroom
Thanks to you, WUSF is here — delivering fact-based news and stories that reflect our community.⁠ Your support powers everything we do.
Donate Now