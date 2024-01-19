For the past couple years, WUSF's Daylina Miller has featured stories of trans joy — and taken us to queer spaces around the freater Tampa Bay region that allow members of the LGBTQ+ community to be their authentic selves.

This year, we'll posting stories about queer elders, folks over the age of 40 who are successful by their own definition. A number of proposed anti-LGTBQ bills has many younger queer people on edge, and we hope to highlight individuals they can look up to and see themselves becoming.

So WUSF Public Media wants to know: Who do you look up to in the LGBTQ+ community?

We'll be using your responses in an occasional series showcasing the wisdom of queer elders.