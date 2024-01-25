A St. Petersburg bar is a semifinalist for the 2024 James Beard Awards

A St. Petersburg bar is among the semifinalists for the 2024 James Beard Awards — one of the most prestigious honors in the U.S. culinary scene.

Webb’s City Cellar made the cut in the Outstanding Bar category, according to a news release. It’s the only bar or restaurant from the Tampa Bay area to be named as a semifinalist.

Owned by Green Bench Brewing Company, Webb’s City Cellar opened in 2019 as a tasting room and barrel aging facility, according to their website. The bar specializes in “mixed culture, sour and wild ales,” and houses production equipment for meads and ciders.

The St. Pete business is the only Florida bar included as a semifinalist this year. However, the James Beard Awards are recognizing other culinary talents from across the Sunshine State.

Here are the rest of the semifinalists from Florida:

Best New Restaurant

Kaya

OrlandoL

Outstanding Bakery

Zak the Baker

Miami

Outstanding Pastry Chef or Baker

Jesus Brazon and Manuel Brazon

Caracas Bakery

Doral and Miami

Outstanding Wine and Other Beverages Program

Macchialina

Miami Beach

Outstanding Bar

Webb’s City Cellar

St. Petersburg

Best Chef: South (AL, AR, FL, LA, MS, PR)

Jennifer Berdin and Mark Berdin

Kadence

Orlando

Valerie Chang

Maty's

Miami

Clay Conley

Buccan

Palm Beach

Tristen Epps

Ocean Social

Miami

Henry Moso

Kabooki Sushi

Orlando

The nominees for the 2024 James Beard Awards will be announced on April 30, according to the release. The awards ceremony will take place in Chicago on June 10.

