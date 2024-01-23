2024 Florida State Fair: Your guide to attractions, events ... and food

Coming to Tampa from Feb. 8-19, the 2024 Florida State Fair prepares to welcome upwards of almost 300,00 visitors for classic amusement rides, live entertainment, and a highly anticipated selection of food offerings.

And although you may or may not have a specific event that attracts you to attend, the fair hosts a variety of events and exhibitions for guests of all ages and interests.

isitors can expect new events and attractions alongside returning favorites like livestock barns and the time-honored "Chowdown Championships," a competitive eating series.

Below is all the information you’ll need to navigate this year’s fair.

Tickets

Both general admission and ride bands are available in advance for a discounted rate online and at participating Wawa locations. The advance cost for an admissions ticket is $7 for children, $9 for seniors and $11 for adults. This discounted pricing ends Feb. 7 ahead of the fair’s opening.

Here are the gate prices for admission tickets and armbands:



Adult Friday – Sunday: $16

Child Friday – Sunday: $10

Adult Monday – Thursday: $12

Child Monday – Thursday: $6

Senior 55+ any Monday – Friday

Ride Armband Monday – Thursday: $27

Ride Armband Friday – Sunday: $42

Check out the fair’s Discount Days page for more information about discounted admissions and ride bands on certain fair days.

Parking

Florida State Fair. / Florida State Fair 2024 Florida State Fair Map

Parking is still free for fair guests at all three lots.

Mobility devices, like wheelchairs and scooters, will be available for rent by an independent vendor by each gate.

Food

Florida State Fair / Florida State Fair A list of all the food offerings for the 2024 Florida State Fair.

The 2024 food menu has been specially crafted for this upcoming fair season, offering varied selections for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

All of the more traditional fair foods will also return this year. However, no outside food will be allowed in the fair.

Here’s a few menu samples to anticipate (and click here to see more of the unusual items that will be served):

1 of 4 — Florida State Fair Food 2024 Bacon Waffle Cheeseburger Bacon Waffle Cheeseburger Florida State Fair / Courtesy 2 of 4 — Florida State Fair Food 2024 Oreo Cookie Cinnamon Bun Oreo Cookie Cinnamon Bun Florida State Fair / Courtesy 3 of 4 — Florida State Fair Food 2024 Bang Bang Tacos Bang Bang Tacos Florida State Fair / Courtesy 4 of 4 — Florida State Fair Food 2024 Chocolate Dipped Strawberry Iced Tea Chocolate Dipped Strawberry Iced Tea Florida State Fair / Courtesy

Entertainment

This year’s entertainment programming promises live music, strolling attractions, and a variety of circus and stunt performances.

Florida State Fair / Florida State Fair Headphones used for the Silent Disco.

From Feb. 9-10, guests can also opt-in for a group dance party at the newest fair event: Silent Disco. In effort to curb disturbance to attendees uninterested in loud music, the fair will provide headphones for participating guests opting-in to the dance event.

Find schedules and more information about all the entertainment options on the fair’s event web page.

Rides and Exhibitions

The fair will offer over 80 midway and ride attractions. Tips for planning ahead of your visit, including relevant height requirements for each ride, can be found here.

Returning this year is the Little Farm Hands agricultural education exhibit, where children can get hands-on knowledge about the agricultural process. Also returning is the yearly Creative Living Competitions gallery hosting works of art, writing, and crafts created by Florida residents of all ages.

More information about the fair’s art and educational exhibitions can also be found on the fair exhibitions website.