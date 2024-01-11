Pop Rock pickles and other items on the Florida State Fair menu for 2024

Every February, the Florida State Fair comes to the fairgrounds in Tampa with the usual games, Midway rides, agricultural exhibits, and animal contests.

And food.

Each year, the fair rolls out a variety of new tasty treats — some of which are pretty creative and sound like they would be legitimate items on most any restaurant menu.

Others would seem to border on the absurd.

But whether your taste leans toward the sweet, more traditional fare like funnel cakes and hot dogs — or if you like to tap into your more adventurous side — this year's fair offers a range of food items that will test your culinary limits.

And even better: The items for the fair, which runs from Feb. 8-19, range from breakfast to lunch and dinner — with snacks, and drinks to help you cool off.

Here are the menu items:



Breakfast

1 of 3 — Florida State Fair Food 2024 Waffle Chicken Sandwich Waffle Chicken Sandwich Florida State Fair / Courtesy 2 of 3 — Florida State Fair Food 2024 Honey Bunny Curd Burger Honey Bunny Curd Burger Florida State Fair / Courtesy 3 of 3 — Florida State Fair Food 2024 Strawberry Shortcake Kebab Strawberry Shortcake Kebab Florida State Fair / Courtesy

Early risers who head to the fair first-thing might want to try this alternative to a chicken biscuit. It's chicken tenders encased in two waffles, with two eggs. The pepperjack cheese could be a challenge for those who have a low tolerance for spicy foods.

Those with a sweet tooth might opt for the Honey Bunny Curd Burger (only suggested as a breakfast item because the burger is wrapped by two honey buns) or a take on strawberry shortcake, kebabs with strawberries and mini-donuts.



Lunch

1 of 4 — Florida State Fair Food 2024 Bacon Waffle Cheeseburger Bacon Waffle Cheeseburger Florida State Fair / Courtesy 2 of 4 — Florida State Fair Food 2024 Campfire Dog Campfire Dog Florida State Fair / Courtesy 3 of 4 — Florida State Fair Food 2024 Spicy Korean Corndog Spicy Korean Corndog Florida State Fair / Courtesy 4 of 4 — Florida State Fair 2024 Fried Spam Grilled Cheese Fried Spam Grilled Cheese Florida State Fair / Courtesy

Another breakfast/lunch crossover is a burger with applewood bacon and cheddar cheese, with waffles sweetened with sugar replacing the bun.

If you're in the mood for a hotdog, there's one topped with applewood bacon and beans, and corndogs dipped in buttermilk, then topped with cheese and a coating of spicy hot Cheetos.

Then there's a grilled cheese sandwich with a layer of fried Spam.



Dinner

1 of 3 — Florida State Fair Food 2024 Bang Bang Tacos Bang Bang Tacos Florida State Fair / Courtesy 2 of 3 — Florida State Fair Food 2024 BBQ Fried Burrito BBQ Fried Burrito Florida State Fair / Courtesy 3 of 3 — Florida State Fair Food 2024 Poutine Burger Poutine Burger Florida State Fair / Courtesy

From Asian to Mexican and Canadian food, these options are clever takes on your more typical dishes.

There are the Bang Bang Tacos with three different options — fried cauliflower, oyster mushrooms, or vegan shrimp.

Fried foods have become synonymous with the fair, and this one is a barbecue burrito, fried with pulled pork, and macaroni and cheese.

And for our friends north of the border, the fair offers its take on a burger with a Canadian twist, featuring poutine staples — fries, cheese curds, and brown gravy.



Dessert

1 of 3 — Florida State Fair Food 2024 Oreo Cookie Cinnamon Bun Oreo Cookie Cinnamon Bun Florida State Fair / Courtesy 2 of 3 — Florida State Fair Food 2024 Banana Cream Pie Funnel Cake Banana Cream Pie Funnel Cake Florida State Fair / Courtesy 3 of 3 — Florida State Fair Food 2024 Barbie Funnel Cake Barbie Funnel Cake Florida State Fair / Courtesy

Here's where your sweet tooth can be challenged.

Your traditional funnel cake is topped with powdered sugar or fruit. Two items this year are a take on a banana cream pie, and an ode to the movie Barbie with powdered sugar, but also pink icing and sprinkles.

Intriguing is the cinnamon bun topped with Oreo crumbles. Sweet on sweet, but this should get the attention of chocolate lovers.



Snack

1 of 5 — Florida State Fair Food 2024 Pop Rock Pickle Pop Rock Pickle Florida State Fair / Courtesy 2 of 5 — Florida State Fair Food 2024 Temperamental Hog Funnel Cake Temperamental Hog Funnel Cake Florida State Fair / Courtesy 3 of 5 — Florida State Fair Food 2024 Pickle Ranch Loaded French Fries Pickle Ranch Loaded French Fries Florida State Fair / Courtesy 4 of 5 — Florida State Fair Food 2024 Lemonade Funnel Cake Lemonade Funnel Cake Florida State Fair / Courtesy 5 of 5 — Florida State Fair Food 2024 Apple Fries Bacon, caramel and peanut butter apple fries Florida State Fair / Courtesy

Here's where things get a little strange.

The Pop Rock pickles look like a corndog on a stick, but they're wrapped in a Fruit Roll-up and dipped in chocolate, then topped with your choice of Pop Rocks, Fruity Pebbles or Flaming Hot Cheetos.

Other funnel cakes include one with a lemon-flavored topping, and another that's combined with corn meal and barbecue seasoning and topped with pulled pork — and your choice of spice level.

If you want to munch on some fries while walking the Midway, there's some with cheddar cheese, bacon, and pickle ranch dressing. A sweeter option are apple fries with bacon, caramel, and peanut butter powder — and ice cream if you like. Think apple pie without the crust.



Drink

1 of 2 — Florida State Fair Food 2024 Chocolate Dipped Strawberry Iced Tea Chocolate Dipped Strawberry Iced Tea Florida State Fair / Courtesy 2 of 2 — Florida State Fair Food 2024 Jalapeno Lemonade Jalapeno Lemonade Florida State Fair / Courtesy

Two items include a typical iced tea flavored with strawberry and chocolate, topped with chocolate-covered strawberries; and lemonade spiced with a touch of jalapeño pepper.

