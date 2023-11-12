A new historical marker in Gillespie Park will honor the founder and first mayor of Sarasota

Following a gap in council meetings and resources during the COVID pandemic, the Historical Marker Program is set to honor Sarasota’s first mayor and the town’s first major developer.

The marker will recognize John Hamilton Gillespie, the mayor of Sarasota when the city was first incorporated in 1902, and Owen Burns, the developer that donated the 10-acre parcel of land for the park in honor of Gillespie, who had originally sold his holdings to Burns and kick-started Burns’ business.

Sarasota County’s Historical Resources Division / Courtesy John Hamilton Gillespie.

John Hamilton Gillespie’s family is firmly rooted in the history of Sarasota, even prior to incorporation, as his father, Sir John Gillespie, was the president of the company that established the Scottish colony that attempted to settle along Sarasota Bay in the late 1800s.

After his father sent him to manage affairs for the Florida Mortgage and Investment Company and revive the settlement following the failed Ormiston Colony, John Hamilton Gillespie spent the majority of the remainder of his life in Sarasota.

He cultivated the rural and undeveloped area into a full-fledged city, introducing golf to south Florida by establishing the town’s first golf course, installing a public water system and contributing to making Sarasota habitable by paying to build several downtown buildings.

“We’re just so excited to be getting more markers up,” said Josh Goodman, manager of the Historical Resources Division for Sarasota County.

“During the pandemic, we went several years without putting any markers up… we’re really glad that this year we will have erected two new markers, and this one for Gillespie Park should be coming up sometime in the first half of 2024,” he said.

The marker will feature a short synopsis of the history of John Hamilton Gillespie and two photos on each side, one of Gillespie and another of Burns.

Sarasota County’s Historical Resources Division / Courtesy Owen Burns.

“We’ve got another one (in Cherokee Park) ready to go right behind that, so it’s an exciting time for the Historical Marker program,” said Goodman.

Since its establishment in 1976, the Sarasota County Historical Marker Program has installed nearly 80 markers throughout Sarasota County. In order for a location to be considered for a marker, a local individual or organization must go through an extended application process to request consideration of the proposed location, which must have significant historical significance and have occurred 50 or more years ago.

The new marker was requested by the Gillespie Park Neighborhood Association. “We felt it was way past time to provide that information about John Hamilton Gillespie and Owen Burns,” said Linda Holland, the groups’ president. “We felt it was really important for people to know that history and learn that history, and people are generally very curious about (these things), so it was long overdue.”

The custom cast-aluminum sign is being fabricated in Ohio. The unveiling celebration is set to take place early to late spring 2024.

Catherine Hicks is a reporter for the Community News Collaborative. Reach her at chicks@cncfl.org

