Officials want participants to stay hydrated for St. Pete Pride

WUSF | By Aileyahu Shanes
Published June 19, 2024 at 5:00 AM EDT
People wearing colorful t-shirts, many with various pride flags draped over their shoulders, walk through downtown St. Petersburg on a street closed off for the parade.
Daylina Miller
/
WUSF
Saturday's St. Pete Pride Parade will start at Albert Whitted Park and run to Vinoy Park. The parade will be similar to the one seen here in 2016.

Cooling stations and medical staff will be set up along the parade route to help prevent heat-related injuries.

St. Petersburg is gearing up for its Pride Festival and Parade, the largest in Florida, and local officials want participants to stay cool, shaded and hydrated.

Heat exhaustion is one of the main concerns for St. Petersburg Fire Rescue, as temperatures are predicted to rise into the mid-90s on Saturday.

“Drink water throughout,” said Capt. Garth Swingle, “starting before, during and after the event, especially if you are consuming alcohol. Remember to think about that.”

Speaking at a Tuesday news conference, Swingle added it is especially important to stay hydrated if you are feeling dizzy, tired or have a headache.

Organizers of the parade are also encouraging attendees to leave their pets at home.

“I’m begging you all,” said Byron Green-Calisch, president of St. Pete Pride, “I know that we’d love to have our furry friends come out and hand out with us. But the street is absolutely too hot for your furry friends.”

St. Petersburg Fire Rescue officials said they provided first aid to over 80 people during Pride Weekend last year. Over half of those were treated for heat-related injuries. Nine were sent to a local hospital.

Cooling stations and medical staff will be set up along the parade route.

Officials expect over 200,000 people to attend the St. Pete Pride festivities — along with a strong law enforcement presence.

“Our main concern is everyone's safety,” said St. Pete Police Chief Anthony Holloway. “As of (Tuesday) morning, I can tell you there are no credible threats. We are working with our federal, state and local partners.”

The festival is free and will begin Saturday afternoon at 2 and run until 10 p.m.. It will include the parade, the 6th annual Trans March, local food vendors and live performances.

2024 Main Stage Lineup (N Straub Park)

  • 2:00-2:30 Dj Mia
  • 2:30-2:45 LESBOS
  • 2:50-2:55 Rockell Blu
  • 3:00-3:20 Fancy Reagan
  • 3:30-3:35 Cleo Patra
  • 3:35-3:40 Tori Flame
  • 3:40-3:50 RICO Xann
  • 4:00-4:05 Mr. Vyn Suazion
  • 4:05-4:10 Ceazia Giovanni Kreshe
  • 4:10-4:15 Kamarion
  • 4:15-4:25 Jay Miah
  • 4:25-4:35 Live Hart
  • 4:35-4:45 Faithe
  • 4:45-4:55 Raffy Bleu
  • 5:00-5:20 MoZai
  • 5:30-6:00 Roxx Revolt
  • 6:00-7:35 DJ Nightwing
  • 7:45-8:00 Little Roddy
  • 8:00-8:15 Jared Vasquez
  • 8:15-8:30 HYM
  • 8:30-8:50 St Pete Pride 2024 Court
  • 9:00-10:00 Saucy Santana

Community Stage Lineup (S Straub Park)

  • 2:00-2:15 DjLMO
  • 2:15-2:25 Alexis De La Mer
  • 2:25-2:35 Indya Snatch
  • 2:35-2:45 Ericka PC
  • 2:45-2:55 Nikki Silva
  • 2:55-3:05 Taniyah Iman
  • 3:05-3:15 KC Starrz
  • 3:15-3:25 James Cass
  • 3:25-3:35 JahVed Killam
  • 3:35-3:45 Adam Cole
  • 3:45-4:00 Antonio Ultra
  • 4:00-4:10 Silver Foxx
  • 4:10-4:20 Imani Valentino
  • 4:20-4:35 Billy Mick
  • 4:35-4:45 Justine B. Knight
  • 4:45-4:55 Celine
  • 4:55-5:05 Phaedra E. Rose
  • 5:05-5:15 Keke Monroe
  • 5:15-5:25 Charlotte Diamond Star
  • 5:25-5:35 Poeticstylez
  • 5:35-5:55 Larmani

Parade Route

The parade will start at Albert Whitted Park and run to Vinoy Park.

North and South Straub Park will have seats to view the parade from as well as local food vendors and activities.

You can also purchase tickets for the Glamstand or to access the private viewing area.

Map with arrows and stars
1 of 3  — Pride Parade 3.png
The map of the St. Pete Pride Parade Route.
St. Pete Pride / Courtesy
A map with circles
2 of 3  — Pride Parade 2.png
A map of South Straub Park showing the locations of various festival activities.
St. Pete Pride / Courtesy
A map with a parade route.
3 of 3  — Pride Parade 1.png
A map of the St. Pete Pride Parade route by North Straub Park shows the locations of various activities and viewing areas.
St. Pete Pride / Courtesy

