Downtown Tampa’s Boom by the Bay is back

Mayor Jane Castor and the City of Tampa are bringing back the annual Boom by the Bay celebration Thursday at Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park to celebrate July 4th.

This year's event will feature a variety of family-friendly offerings, including a pickleball tournament, apple pie desert competition, live music and the signature evening fireworks display.

At a press conference on Monday, Castor said the event will be a central hub for a number of Independence Day celebrations happening around downtown Tampa.

Jessica Stollenmaier / Courtesy of the City of Tampa Mayor Jane Castor spoke at a press conference Monday about the 2024 Boom by the Bay event.

“Here in Julian B. Lane Park is where we're going to have all of the festivities, but the entire Riverwalk is going to be activated, as well as Armature Works and Sparkman Wharf,” Castor said. “This is going to be a downtown, Water Street, Tampa Heights event for everyone to enjoy.”

Read more: Here's how to celebrate the Fourth of July across the Tampa Bay area

Castor also said the event is an important opportunity to promote Tampa’s small business community.

“Ensure that you are patronizing (and) visiting local small businesses,” Castor said. “They are the backbone of our economy here in Tampa. We want to do everything that we can not only to start those businesses, but to grow them into successful businesses.”

Also at Monday’s press conference, Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw and Fire Chief Barbara Tripp reiterated the importance of remaining aware of your surroundings and staying hydrated while enjoying the day's festivities.

Jessica Stollenmaier / Courtesy of the City of Tampa A first look at some of the entries who will be competing in the apple pie throwdown on Thursday.

Here’s a rundown of the marquee events that will be taking place at Julian B Lane Riverfront Park:



Pickleball Tournament : 2-7 p.m. The tournament is organized by the Tampa Pickleball Crew. $55 per person to enter, and participants will receive a t-shirt.

: 2-7 p.m. The tournament is organized by the Tampa Pickleball Crew. $55 per person to enter, and participants will receive a t-shirt. Apple Pie Throwdown : 4-7 p.m. Participating vendors will showcase their best “apple pie” themed creations to a panel of judges for awards. You can purchase tasting tickets to sample the entries on-site: $2 per tasting, or $15 for 10 tastings.

: 4-7 p.m. Participating vendors will showcase their best “apple pie” themed creations to a panel of judges for awards. You can purchase tasting tickets to sample the entries on-site: $2 per tasting, or $15 for 10 tastings. Music Concert : 4:30-8:30 p.m. “Rock the Park” artists and bands will provide live musical entertainment, which incudes Fil Pates Bluegrass Band, GWAN MASSIVE and Harber Whynn.

: 4:30-8:30 p.m. “Rock the Park” artists and bands will provide live musical entertainment, which incudes Fil Pates Bluegrass Band, GWAN MASSIVE and Harber Whynn. Fireworks Display: Begins at dusk. The free pyrotechnics show will coincide with other displays across the greater Tampa Bay region.

Additional festivities will include family zone attractions, like face painting, bouncy houses, sack racing, corn hole and food trucks.

You can visit the event’s website for more information here, or text “BOOM” to 888777.