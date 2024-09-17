Free Museum Day is coming to St. Petersburg and tickets are going fast

St. Petersburg Arts Alliance is presenting "St. Pete Free Museum Day" on Sept. 21.

That means admission for what it's calling "Arts Alive!" will be free for certain hours, depending on the museum you choose to attend. And some museums are limiting free admissions to those who live in Pinellas County, with proof of residency.

But you'd better get on the ball if you want to go. People are already reserving their tickets online.

The Dalí Museum, which houses a comprehensive collection of Salvador Dali's works. is restricting admission to Pinellas locals and you can sign up here. Hours are from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Museum of Fine Arts, St. Petersburg, is offering free admission. It's limited to Pinellas County residents with ID. Go here and look under "Calendar of events" and go to "Arts Alive Day" to register.

The James Museum of Western and Wildlife Art is asking people to reserve tickets here. Its website said there's no guarantee you will be able to get tickets on the day of the event.

Imagine Museum, like the James Museum, is not restricting free admission to Pinellas residents. Register here for tickets to Imagine Museum, which is home to contemporary glass works by artists from all over the world.

The Carter G. Woodson African American Museum of Florida is hosting The Academy of Ballet Arts for a presentation of "Peter and the Wolf" on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. Get details here.

The Museum of Motherhood, in Gallery Row at the Factory is also taking part, as is the St. Petersburg Museum of History, which will offer free admission to Pinellas residents.

You can get general information about the events here.

Parking is available in any of the downtown garages. You're encouraged to make use of the Sunrunner, St. Petersburg Trolley, Downtown Looper or the Central Avenue Trolley.