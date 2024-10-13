Van Wezel cancels all shows through December due to Hurricane Milton damage

The iconic purple theatre on Sarasota Bay was hit by 4 feet of storm surge from Hurricane Milton.

The orchestra pit, dressing rooms, and production offices all experienced flooding and electrical wiring got submerged by seawater. The theatre's roof also sustained damage.

Mary Bensel, the venue’s executive director, said the damage is extensive and cleanup is already underway.

“Crews are removing equipment that was compromised by seawater and sewage, and they're stripping out carpets from the grand foyer and our Bayside lobbies,” Bensel said. “The water rushed in and broke through the doors. The first thing we had to do was remove the water, and then after that we will have to address the electrical systems because those also got flooded.”

City of Sarasota The Van Wezel sustained significant water intrusion with some areas experiencing up to 4 feet of storm surge.

Luckily, there was no damage to the stage level, the fly tower or the audience seating areas, but Bensel says restoration of the impacted spaces will take months to complete.

That means the cancellations of dozens of shows, including Broadway musicals like "Dear Evan Hansen" and "Tina: The Tina Turner Musical," plus comedians Leslie Jones and Lewis Black.

It also means the Sarasota Orchestra will have to move or reschedule several concerts, including the first concert led by music director designate Giancarlo Guerrero in November.

While the building is closed, the parking lot will be used as an emergency staging area for restoration crews throughout the City of Sarasota.

“I’m heartbroken to see the damage sustained to our beautiful Van Wezel,” Bensel said. “But we’re theater people and we will get the job done. We will come back stronger. The shows will to go on.”

Bensel said the hall staff will reach out to patrons about ticket refunds or exchanges.