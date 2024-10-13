© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
LIVE BLOG: Updates on Hurricane Milton
Hurricane Ian at peak intensity while approaching southwest Florida on Sept. 28, 2022.
2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season
WUSF is part of the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network, which provides up-to-the minute weather and news reports during severe weather events on radio, online and on social media for 13 Florida Public Media stations. It’s available on WUSF 89.7 FM, online at WUSF.org and through the free Florida Storms app, which provides geotargeted live forecasts, information about evacuation routes and shelters, and live local radio streams.

Van Wezel cancels all shows through December due to Hurricane Milton damage

WUSF | By Cathy Carter
Published October 13, 2024 at 8:00 AM EDT
A purple performance hall.
City of Sarasota
/
Courtesy
The venue has canceled all performances scheduled through December. The hall is aiming to reopen Jan. 1, 2025.

The Sarasota performing arts venue suffered major water damage, including to the orchestra pit, which was completely flooded.

The iconic purple theatre on Sarasota Bay was hit by 4 feet of storm surge from Hurricane Milton. 

The orchestra pit, dressing rooms, and production offices all experienced flooding and electrical wiring got submerged by seawater. The theatre's roof also sustained damage. 

Mary Bensel, the venue’s executive director, said the damage is extensive and cleanup is already underway. 

“Crews are removing equipment that was compromised by seawater and sewage, and they're stripping out carpets from the grand foyer and our Bayside lobbies,” Bensel said. “The water rushed in and broke through the doors. The first thing we had to do was remove the water, and then after that we will have to address the electrical systems because those also got flooded.”

A flooded floor with purple rug
City of Sarasota
The Van Wezel sustained significant water intrusion with some areas experiencing up to 4 feet of storm surge.

Luckily, there was no damage to the stage level, the fly tower or the audience seating areas, but Bensel says restoration of the impacted spaces will take months to complete. 

That means the cancellations of dozens of shows, including Broadway musicals like "Dear Evan Hansen" and "Tina: The Tina Turner Musical," plus comedians Leslie Jones and Lewis Black. 

It also means the Sarasota Orchestra will have to move or reschedule several concerts, including the first concert led by music director designate Giancarlo Guerrero in November. 

While the building is closed, the parking lot will be used as an emergency staging area for restoration crews throughout the City of Sarasota.

“I’m heartbroken to see the damage sustained to our beautiful Van Wezel,” Bensel said. “But we’re theater people and we will get the job done. We will come back stronger. The shows will to go on.” 

Bensel said the hall staff will reach out to patrons about ticket refunds or exchanges.
Tags
Arts / Culture Hurricane MiltonSarasotaVan Wezel2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season
Cathy Carter
As a reporter, my goal is to tell a story that moves you in some way. To me, the best way to do that begins with listening. Talking to people about their lives and the issues they care about is my favorite part of the job.
See stories by Cathy Carter
Related Stories
You Count on Us, We Count on You: Donate to WUSF to support free, accessible journalism for yourself and the community.
Donate Now