Here's your 2025 guide to Tampa's Gasparilla festivities

Is it really a new year unless pirates have once again demanded the key to the city of Tampa?

Ye Mystic Krewe of Gasparilla and the yearly pirate invasion, festival, and parade that ensues have been a part of the culture of Tampa for more than a century. The parade began in 1904, and has since only been canceled for World Wars and the global COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Krewe's website.

The invasion, and related events, attract hundreds of thousands of people to downtown Tampa's street and river.

Children's Parade

This year’s festivities kick off with the Gasparilla Children’s Parade and related events on Sat., Jan. 18 from 12 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Located on Bayshore Boulevard, between Rome Avenue and Dakota Avenue, the Bicycle and Pedestrian Safety Rodeo from noon to 2 p.m. is free and does not require registration. Little pirates will get a free, brand-new bicycle helmet they can keep (while supplies last) before they hop on one of the rodeo’s bicycles and ride a mini-traffic course that teaches bicycle and pedestrian safety.

From noon to 4 p.m., turn your eyes to the skies for the Gasparilla Air Invasion civilian aerobatic teams, vintage military aircraft, and the Chuters Parachute Demonstration Team.

The Gasparilla Preschooler’s Stroll features Tampa Bay’s youngest pirates. Children 5 and under donning their best pirate attire strut their stuff along Bayshore Boulevard from 2-3 p.m. in specially decorated wagons, bicycles and strollers. You must pre-register.

Widely considered the largest children’s event in the country, the Children’s Gasparilla Parade begins at Bay to Bay and Bayshore Boulevard and goes from 4-6:15 p.m. Pirates, floats, marching bands and more proceed north along Bayshore Boulevard before ending at Edison Avenue. This event is free to attend, but reserved seating is available.

Continue the airshow fun during twilight hours from 6:15-7 p.m. with the Gasparilla Nighttime Air Invasion. Performances take flight at dusk, including a precision parachute jump from The Chuters Parachute Demonstration Team and Ghostwriter Airshows’ signature fireworks flight.

The “Piratechnic” fireworks finale from 7-7:30 p.m. recreates the imaginary battle between the pirates of YMKG and the City of Tampa and sets the scene for the energetic Gasparilla Pirate Fest scheduled for the following Saturday.

For more details, please visit Gasparillapiratefest.com.

Additional information:



The City's Mobility Department encourages event-goers to arrive early and consider using alternative transportation to get to and from the event, including parking in Ybor City and riding the TECO Streetcar. Downtown Partnership's DASH service will also be available for the Children's Parade, as well as HART buses - and as of this month - Route 1 is free.

Additonally, complimentary trolley service is available on the day of Children’s Gasparilla, picking up at Platt and Bayshore Boulevard (near Publix) and dropping off at Bay to Bay and Bayshore Boulevards. The trolley will loop continuously throughout the day before and after the parade, from 11:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Most City garages will be open with free bike parking inside. View the options here.

The City of Tampa also has an online, interactive neighborhood parking map available which highlights neighborhood parking restrictions. View it here.



Gasparilla Pirate Fest

On Saturday, Jan. 25, the pinnacle event of Gasparilla, the pirate festival and invasion, takes place from 9 a.m.-10 p.m.

From 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., the legendary Jose Gasparilla arrives in style, sailing into the Tampa Convention Center basin along with a magnificent flotilla and the notorious pirates of Ye Mystic Krewe of Gasparilla to make his demand for the key to the city.

From 2-6 p.m., the third largest parade in the United States will take place. The 4.5-mile route begins at Bay to Bay Boulevard and Bayshore Boulevard and continues along Bayshore Boulevard to Brorein Street, turns east on Brorein Street, then north on Ashley Drive. The parade ends at Cass Street and Ashley Drive.

Additional information (including detour routes and details on garage parking):



The City of Tampa's interactive map allows residents to input their home addresses and access parking restrictions in their respective neighborhoods here.



Safety tips

The multiple festivities attract hundreds of thousands of people to Tampa's downtown.

Some tips for parents and parking:



Take a picture of your kids the day of the event, so if you're separated, you can share that photo with an officer. stationed along the parade route.

Due to large crowds there may be limited cell service during the event. For this reason, it is important to establish a meeting place ahead of time in case some of your krewe gets lost at sea.

Take a photo of where you park your car, or screenshot its location on a map app.

Stay informed - text GASPARILLA to 888-777 to receive Gasparilla event updates, traffic alerts, and safety tips.

See something, say something: The Tampa Police Department asks all attendees to remain vigilant during the parade and report any suspicious activity. As always, officers will be stationed along the route. There are several other ways to contact the police department:

TEXT: SAFETAMPA and your tip to 847411 (TIP411) and you will receive a response.

PHONE: Call 833-872-4636 (TPA-INFO)

Saturday, Jan. 25 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

If you have an emergency, please dial 911.

Click here for more safety tips, as well as drinking and wet zone maps.

