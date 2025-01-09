The 2025 Gasparilla Music Festival has been postponed due to 'financial strain' from hurricanes

In a statement put out on the Gasparilla Music Festival website, organizers shared their decision to postpone the Feb. 14-16, 2025 event at Julian B Lane Riverfront Park in Tampa due to “financial strain caused by two consecutive years of extreme weather conditions that were beyond our control.”

“The challenges of the past two years have put a tremendous financial strain on our Foundation, and by choosing to recoup our losses now, we aim to protect our ability to produce a high-quality event that you and our community can be proud of. We are committed to using this time to re-evaluate, recover, and begin planning for our next exciting and successful festival.”

See the full statement here.

The group has already started processing ticket refunds, and hopes to have those completed in the next 7-14 days.

The Gasparilla Music Foundation, which organizes the music festival, was founded in 2011 with financial support from many Tampa Bay area based businesses and the organization’s founding members, The Ring of Fire.