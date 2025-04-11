© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
This GOES-16 GeoColor satellite image taken at 11:46 a.m. EDT and provided by National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) shows Hurricane Milton in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Florida, Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024. (NOAA via AP)
2025 Atlantic Hurricane Season
WUSF is part of the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network, which provides up-to-the minute weather and news reports during severe weather events on radio, online and on social media for 13 Florida Public Media stations. It’s available on WUSF 89.7 FM, online at WUSF.org and through the free Florida Storms app, which provides geotargeted live forecasts, information about evacuation routes and shelters, and live local radio streams.

Tampa-area volunteers are banding together for a hurricane healing retreat

WUSF | By Mahika Kukday
Published April 11, 2025 at 5:15 AM EDT
A group of middle-aged and older women standing together in front of the camera, each dressed in varying bright colors.
April Skye Puyot
/
Courtesy
Members of the We Empower Together group, a local network of women who give back to the community and provide professional support to each other.

We Empower Together, a local networking and volunteer group, is putting on a free day of spiritual and mental healing for those still recovering from trauma from the hurricanes.

When Maria Flurnoy saw people around her banding together to support those who had experienced loss during last year’s hurricanes, she was inspired.

Her Tampa-based volunteer organization, We Empower Together, is putting on a healing retreat this weekend for people experiencing anxiety as they continue to try to rebuild.

“This is an opportunity for all of us, including myself, to recognize that we don’t want to give our energy to stress," Flurnoy said. "We want to direct our lives, and there’s ways to do that."

She started her group two years ago to bring together like-minded women. Now, it's evolved into a large network of people who give back to the community and help each other succeed professionally.

Last December, the group hosted its first hurricane relief event, a fundraiser concert.

"We raised enough money to give 10 families over $1,000 each, and we put back some money for this retreat," Flurnoy said.

On April 12, the event will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will feature a variety of programs designed to promote spiritual and mental healing. This includes individual chiropractic and massage sessions, along with group reiki programs, yoga and physical fitness lessons.

Flurnoy expects one program to be the most popular.

“We have this beautiful sound bath immersion, which is where you melt into your body, mind, spirit and you just feel bliss," she said.

The Madeira Beach City Hall at 300 Municipal Drive is donating space for the event, and We Empower Together will provide a free buffet-style breakfast and lunch.

You can register for the event in advance on the Eventbrite page or walk in to sign up for sessions on Saturday around 9 a.m.
Mahika Kukday
Mahika Kukday is a WUSF Rush Family Radio News intern for spring of 2025.
