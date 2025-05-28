© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
WUSF's Wake Up Call
Dalí Museum exhibition celebrates the 10th anniversary of the SHINE Mural Festival

WUSF | By Susan Giles Wantuck
Published May 28, 2025 at 5:00 AM EDT
Two large murals stretch across gallery walls. The one in the forefront is a potrait of Salvador Dali peering out from a lobster-shaped photo frame. The artist is standing ona stepladder in front of it as she finishes painting.
Daylina Miller
/
WUSF
Naomi Haverland, of Orlando, specializes in hyper-realistic, humorous chalk murals and anamorphic illusions. The latter is perfect for photo ops, and guests to the Dalí can stand in one spot with a photographer on another, and it looks as if Dali is pinching the top of their head with his fingers.

The museum had to limit the field of former festival street artists who wanted to participate in its "Outside In" exhibition.

Dalí Museum associate curator Allison McCarthy said, "Outside In: New Murals Inspired by Dali" is a marriage of two of her favorite things in her hometown of St. Petersburg: The museum and the Shine Mural Festival.

"We were just throwing ideas around, and they seemed to like it, and I pitched it as a celebration of this creative spirit that we've got here," she said.

It celebrates the 10th anniversary of the Shine Mural Festival.

McCarthy said the goal of the exhibition was to represent a variety of styles from a diverse group of artists. But she said it was hard to narrow down the list of artists to 13.

"I did have a committee, including some curators here and Janee Priebe, who was the director of Shine from 2018 to 2024. She helped me as a consultant, and so as a team, we selected those works that the submissions that we felt really best exemplified what our mission was here, also that represented a diverse group of artists that really reflect what the street art movement is in reality," she said.

McCarthy said there were no limitations on the artists' works. The only directive was that they were to take inspiration from Dalí the man, Dalí the artist and the architecture of the museum itself.

Each artist had to work on a wall that was up to 18 feet tall, and sometimes 60 feet wide.

Peter Tush, The museum's curator and senior interpreter, gave a brief media tour before the exhibition opened to the public.

"So one of the great things for us here is to have artists who have worked in the community over these 10 years building, you know, really the visual culture of our of our city, starting to respond to these really iconic pieces that we have here, and just the idea of Dalí and the museum and Bask piece back here isn't about Dalí, it's really about the collectors who put this together," Tush said.

Some of the artists in the exhibition are locals who helped to establish the festival, like Palehorse, Bask, Tes One and Chad Mize.

A man wearing a black floral button up shirt stands in front of a colorful mural with an open sketchbook.
Daylina Miller
/
WUSF
Chad Mize, St. Petersburg, founded the annual festival. His mural channels the spirit of Dalí through his signature free-flow doodle style. Here, he's showing off his high school sketchbook, which he started shortly after his first visit to the Dalí Museum in 1990.

Mize went to the old Dalí Museum as a teenager, and that experience helped cement his decision to become an artist and ultimately live in St. Petersburg.

"We came for an art club field trip, and it was basically the first museum I ever came to, and just the visual of ... seeing his work, really inspired me as an artist. So, yeah, like, 'I'm in,' so I bought a "Hallucinogenic Toreador" T-shirt that day in the gift shop. Wore it all the time. So I really wanted to, like, focus mostly on that piece with this mural and kind of that memory.

Mize's mural is whimsical and a feast for the eyes.

Orlando-based artist Naomi Haverland's anamorphic mural literally pulls you in.

"I do 3D optical illusions a lot. That's kind of my specialty, and I'm always trying to figure out a way to make a piece of art that's a fun photo op for people. But growing up, coming to this museum, I was always really inspired by his (Dalí's) optical illusions. And so I'm always trying to do that, put some little magic trick into my art to impress people," she said.

Her mural includes floor markings for where the subject and the photographer should stand.

A young woman artist in a paint-spattered navy blue jumpsuit stands in front of her work, which is an anamorphic illusion.
Susan Giles Wantuck
Orlando-based Artist Naomi Haverland stands in front of her mural at the Dalí Museum in St. Petersburg.

Palehorse was inspired by the "woman behind the artist," Dalí's wife, Gala. Palehorse represents her with three Indian deities: Saraswati, the goddess of art, music and learning; Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth; and Durga, a warrior goddess and protector who wields a sword and rides on the back of a tiger.

"I could imagine a world where he didn't have Gala and people may have just seen him as a lunatic, or, you know, she really was the first one to inspire him to start painting with oils and to paint canvases and to take this seriously, and she was the one who was finding the buyers for his artwork and doing a lot of that behind the scenes," Palehorse said.

A large mural depicting the mash-up of several Indian Goddesses into a unique one.
Daylina Miller
/
WUSF
St. Petersburg artist Palehorse helped found the festival and tends to draw from Eastern spirituality, mythology and sacred iconography in his works. This work pays tribute to not only Dalí's work, but to his wife, Gala, through an archetypal goddess figure.

And how do the artists feel about knowing their art will only grace the walls of the museum for a brief time?

Mize said murals are temporary by nature.

"My thing is, I love the idea that it's up for so long, because when I'm in art shows, usually it's like a month, and then this one's like five months. So this one goes to Oct. 26," he said.

And it is inside where there's air conditioning.

Click here for more information about the Dalí' Museum's new murals.

A portrait that looks like a double negative of a woman. The artists stands on a lift to the right to finish it.
1 of 7  — Dali SHINE5
Fintan Magee, Brisbane, Australia, is known for murals that explore themes of migration, environment, and social change. This mural is inspired by Dali's "Girls Back" painting in 1926, and is based on an old black-and-white photo.
Daylina Miller / WUSF
A mostly finished mural with large, intersecting squares depicting scenes from Dali's life and his art.
2 of 7  — Dali SHINE6
BASK, the moniker of Ales Hostomsky, St. Petersbug, created "An Ode to the Collectors," a multimedia installation incoporating frames, glass, wood, and paint, in tribute to A. Reynolds and Eleanor Morse and their lifelong dedication to collecting the works of Salvador Dali.
Daylina Miller / WUSF
A man wearing a black florial button up tshirt points to color, abstract doodles on a large mural wall.
3 of 7  — Dali SHINE10_DAYLINA_052125.jpg
Chad Mize, St. Petersbug, co-founded the annual SHINE Mural Festival. His mural channels the spirit of Dali through his signature free-flow doodle style. He says the piece pays homage to specific images within Dali's woprk while injecting "humorous twists."
Daylina Miller / WUSF
An illustration of a blue-haired woman, inspired by Tank Girl. She has a lobster clip hair clip and incorporates other common images from Dali's work, like ants, a long-leged elephant, and a portrait of Dali.
4 of 7  — Dali SHINE12
Lauren Ys, Los Angeles, draws from mythology, queer culture and personal heritage to create vivid world views that celebrate identity and narrative fluidity. They draw on Daddy Longlegs of the Evening-Hope! from 1940 to shift Dali's imagery to incorporate veiled symbols from queer and Chinese culture.
Daylina Miller / WUSF
A woman on a lift works on a mural painting of Salvador Dali poppoing out of a lobster phone frame.
5 of 7  — Dali SHINE4
Naomi Haverland, Orlando, specializes in hyper-realistic, humurous chalk murals and anamorphic illusions. Here, she finishes painting her mural before it opened to the public.
Daylina Miller / WUSF
A man puts the finishes touches on his painting.
6 of 7  — Dali SHINE2
Palehorse puts the finishing touches on his Salvador Dali-inspired mural for the museum's new SHINE exhibit.
Daylina Miller / WUSF
A corner view of three freshly painted murals.
7 of 7  — Dali SHINE1
Mural artists put their finishing touches on their works of art just days before the exhibit opens to the public.
Daylina Miller / WUSF

Tags
Arts / Culture Salvador Dali MuseumSHINE Mural Festival
Susan Giles Wantuck
I love telling stories about my home state. And I hope they will help you in some way and maybe even lift your spirits.
See stories by Susan Giles Wantuck
