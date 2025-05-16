Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe taps out season with a new original musical

From Bill “Bojangles” Robinson to Savion Glover, tap dance is a uniquely American art form.

And tap is the star of the show in the latest production from Sarasota’s Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe called Syncopated Avenue.

For the final production of its 25th anniversary season, the company is telling the story of a retired African-American tap dancer whose dance studio is threatened by development, and the community that rallies behind him.

"It's a wonderful, warm-hearted story that talks about preservation of history, specifically the art form of tap," said Nate Jacobs, the founder and artistic director of the Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe and the co-creator of Syncopated Avenue.

“It’s a story of love and relationships, dignity and perseverance," Jacobs continued.

Syncopated Avenue is the company's second original musical. It follows last season's Ruby, which went on to a successful run in Detroit.

Lamont Brown helped create the tap dance revue. He also plays a lead role in the show.

'There's a lot of soul in this show; a lot of realness," he said. "It brings so much joy to people."

The musical also serves as a history lesson of sorts.

Audience members learn that tap began when slave owners confiscated traditional African instruments. Slaves then turned to percussive dancing to express themselves and to retain their cultural identities.

The show runs through Sunday, May 25, 2025. To learn more, click here.