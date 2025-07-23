© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Thanks to you, WUSF is here — delivering fact-based news and stories that reflect our community.⁠ Your support powers everything we do.
Donate Now

Childhood friends, now veterans, support each other after war

WUSF | By StoryCorps
Published July 23, 2025 at 7:15 AM EDT
Three men standing side-by-side, wearing baseball caps and smiling into the camera
Alan Jinich
/
for StoryCorps
Kevin Godfrey, Paul Mott, and Patrick Bryant at their StoryCorps interview in Tampa on May 20, 2025.

In this StoryCorps interview, Kevin Godfrey, Paul Mott and Patrick Bryant talk about their friendship.

Friends Patrick Bryant, Kevin Godfrey, and Paul Mott grew up together in Webster, Florida, a town with fewer than a thousand residents.

Boys on a Little League team posing for a team photo
Patrick Bryant
/
Courtesy
Patrick Bryant and Paul Mott’s Little League team photo. Mott is in the bottom row on the far right, and Bryant is above him in the second row on the far right. In Webster, Florida circa 1979.

They became as close as family — a bond that endured despite all three being separated for decades after joining the military. At StoryCorps, they remembered the 4th grade incident that began their friendship.

Selfie shows three men wearing baseball caps, sitting and smiling into the camera
Patrick Bryant
/
Courtesy
Patrick Bryant, Kevin Godfrey, and Paul Mott.

This broadcast is supported in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, a private corporation funded by the American people, and the National Endowment for the Arts.

Originally aired July 5, 2025 on NPR’s Weekend Edition Saturday.
Tags
Arts / Culture StoryCorps
WUSF's Wake Up Call
Our daily newsletter, delivered first thing weekdays, keeps you connected to your community with news, culture, national NPR headlines, and more.
Subscribe