Childhood friends, now veterans, support each other after war
In this StoryCorps interview, Kevin Godfrey, Paul Mott and Patrick Bryant talk about their friendship.
Friends Patrick Bryant, Kevin Godfrey, and Paul Mott grew up together in Webster, Florida, a town with fewer than a thousand residents.
They became as close as family — a bond that endured despite all three being separated for decades after joining the military. At StoryCorps, they remembered the 4th grade incident that began their friendship.
Originally aired July 5, 2025 on NPR’s Weekend Edition Saturday.