Childhood friends, now veterans, support each other after war

Friends Patrick Bryant, Kevin Godfrey, and Paul Mott grew up together in Webster, Florida, a town with fewer than a thousand residents.

Patrick Bryant / Courtesy Patrick Bryant and Paul Mott’s Little League team photo. Mott is in the bottom row on the far right, and Bryant is above him in the second row on the far right. In Webster, Florida circa 1979.

They became as close as family — a bond that endured despite all three being separated for decades after joining the military. At StoryCorps, they remembered the 4th grade incident that began their friendship.

Patrick Bryant / Courtesy Patrick Bryant, Kevin Godfrey, and Paul Mott.

