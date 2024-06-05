St. Petersburg police warn teens, and parents, over gel pellet gun shootings

A number of teenagers in downtown St. Petersburg went on a gel pellet gun shooting spree this weekend.

According to the St Petersburg Police Department, at least three people were arrested.

More than 200 teens gathered downtown and several of them fired gel pellet guns in or at the crowd.

Gervaris Small, 22, allegedly drove a group of teens along Beach Dr. NE and a 14-year-old allegedly shot a gel gun from the vehicle at the crowd.

The pellets struck two police officers, a police horse and a couple eating outside a restaurant. None of the injuries were serious, although the horse is being treated for an eye injury, according to a press release.

“These are dangerous toys,” said Chief of St. Petersburg Police Anthony Holloway at a press conference Tuesday.

“I'm telling you right now, do not bring them back downtown or to any community in using these to shoot at people. We can, and we will, charge you. And to the parents, you will have to pay restitution for any damages that are caused by these pellets.”

The teen was charged with battery on a law enforcement officer, while Small was charged with being a principal to battery on a law enforcement officer for driving the car.

Holloway said more officers will be present downtown to keep an eye on crowds on weekend evenings.