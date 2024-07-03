Law enforcement carry out an operation meant to address street racing on Tampa Bay bridges

The Florida Highway Patrol and other law enforcement agencies carried out an operation “aimed at addressing dangerous driving behaviors and racing" on Tampa-area bridges,” according to a news release.

“Operation Keep Our Streets” was launched Monday in collaboration with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office and the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, as well as police departments in Tampa, Clearwater, Pinellas Park, and St. Petersburg.

The operation primarily focused on the Gandy Bridge and the Courtney Campbell Causeway. The agencies conducted 457 traffic stops, according to the release, and the operation led to 162 traffic citations, 295 traffic warnings, and 18 criminal citations. Five people were arrested for driving under the influence and two people were arrested for street racing.

"This operation to educate the community about the importance of obeying traffic laws and avoiding reckless driving is a testament to our commitment to protecting the safety and well-being of our community," Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said in the release. "We are grateful for the support and dedication of all the agencies involved; together, we are making our roads safer for our residents."

It comes after a speeding car crashed on the Howard Frankland Bridge in June. Video captured by the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles shows the car weaving through traffic moments before it crashed through a retaining wall on the bridge on June 12.

The bridge wasn’t included in the operation due to construction, according to the release.

The operation also coincided with a new state law increasing the maximum fine for people participating in street racing. The measure, which went into effect July 1, increases penalties for second-time offenses, and increases criminal penalties and fines for violations.

"The type of behavior involved in this kind of activity is completely unacceptable," Tampa Police Department Chief Lee Bercaw said in the release. "These street takeovers not only put participants at risk but also creates a dangerous situation for innocent motorists."