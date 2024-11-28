Florida Highway Patrol ramps up enforcement for Thanksgiving

The Florida Highway Patrol will have an increased presence on interstates and major highways over the next week, focusing on speeders, seat belt violations and drivers who are impaired by drugs or alcohol.

Last year, there were more than 11,000 accidents and 582 fatalities during the Thanksgiving travel period.

With highway traffic expected to be at record levels this week, FHP Lieutenant Jim Beauford’s advice for those traveling is to leave in plenty of time, be patient and not drive drunk.

"Honestly, if you are just courteous, you are probably going to be following most of the traffic rules automatically anyway. Just remember, nowhere in the state of Florida is the speed limit faster than 70," he said. "So, that’s the most it could possibly be on the interstate."

Beauford is also reminding drivers to perform routine maintenance on their vehicles before driving long distances, to prevent being stranded on the side of busy roadways over the next week.

