Florida gas prices fall to their lowest levels of 2023

Gas prices across Florida continue to fall, and are at their lowest levels of the year.

Some locations are even seeing prices below $3 a gallon.

According to a release from AAA, the average price of an regular unleaded gallon of gas is $3.16 as of Monday.

That's six cents lower than the previous low set in March.

Prices fell 13 cents over the last week, and are down 69 cents from this year's previous high of $3.85 in mid-August.

Mark Jenkins, spokesman for AAA, credits the drop to a seasonal decrease in demand, along with increased supply and falling global oil prices.

"The seasonal decline in driving demand, coupled with gasoline supply builds and falling oil prices are all contributing to the recent pump price drop," Jenkins said. "Expect these low prices to hang around through the holidays, unless oil prices suddenly spike or there’s an unexpected disruption to fuel supplies."

The West Palm Beach-Boca Raton metro market is the most expensive in the state, at $3.37 a gallon, while Pensacola is the cheapest at $3.00.

Motorists across the greater Tampa Bay region are paying $3.11 a gallon on average.