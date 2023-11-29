A Pasco County distillery is making the Rolling Stones' new rum

The Rolling Stones has a new signature rum — and a Pasco County distillery is making it.

PR Newswire/Hand-out/Crossfire Hurricane Rum / Crossfire Hurricane Rum The Rolling Stones Debut Crossfire Hurricane Rum, a premium spirits brand in partnership with Universal Music Group and Socio Ventures

The Point Distillery in New Port Richey announced in a news release it landed a contract to produce Crossfire Hurricane, the rock band’s first-ever spirit. It will carry out the entire rum bottling process before the product is packed into display cases and shipped to distributors.

“We are beyond ecstatic and very proud to be producing a product for the most iconic rock band in the world,” Spencer Wolf, The Point Distillery’s CEO, said in the release. “This association is both a tribute to the team at the Point Distillery and a classic example of how local government can work hand-in-hand with business, creating employment opportunities, economic growth and provide unique recognition both domestically and internationally for Pasco County.”

The Point Distillery opened in 2018 after its owner and partners invested $1.3 million to reopen a 30,000-square foot distillery space. The Rolling Stones contract comes after the company received a loan in August 2023 to expand its bottling lines.

“As the Rolling Stones say, the consumer can now ‘take your tongue for a ride with Crossfire Hurricane’. We make the rum, they make the music,” Wolf said in the release.

The name Crossfire Hurricane is inspired by the opening lyric of the Rolling Stones song, “Jumpin' Jack Flash.” It’s described as a “precisely blended liquid [that] includes rum aged for up to five years in charred oak barrels,” giving it a golden color. The rum also features flavors of caramelized bananas and a hint of tropical fruit.

“We're very excited to be teaming up with Universal Music Group and Socio Ventures to create our first ever premium spirits brand and look forward to sharing it with the world,” the Rolling Stones said in a news release.

You can buy Crossfire Hurricane online here. The rum hits shelves in select states in early 2024.

